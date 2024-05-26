Naomi Osaka takes hard-fought victory in French Open opener

Osaka makes big come back in match with Lucia Bronzetti

May 26, 2024

PARIS (AP) — On the first day of the 2024 French Open, Naomi Osaka marked her seventh appearance in Paris with a 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 first-round victory over Lucia Bronzetti.

“There were moments I played pretty well, but I was pretty nervous and got really tight,” said the No. 134-ranked Osaka of her hard-fought victory during an on-court interview.

No. 48-ranked Bronzetti has never won at Roland Garros in three appearances. Her career record in Grand Slam tournaments is 3-10. In her most recent match at the Morocco Open quarterfinals last week, she led American Peyton Stearns 5-0 in the third set but ended up losing.

Elsewhere, No. 30 Dayan Yastremska eliminated Ajla Tomljanovic while Lesia Tsurenko forfeited after playing less than a set against Donna Vekic because of a back problem.

In the men’s draw, No. 6 Andrey Rublev defeated Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-5. Rublev showed some frustration during his match, throwing his racket at one stage.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka serves against Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Lorenzo Sonego stunned No. 17 Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6. Humbert was the highest-ranked Frenchman in the tournament.

Brandon Nakashima also won.

Among other players scheduled to play Sunday are two-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz and, in the night session, Andy Murray against Stan Wawrinka in a matchup between a pair of men who own three Slam titles each.

