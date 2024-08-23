A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s kids are wearing them out with ‘Cocomelon.’ Can you relate?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky love almost everything about life as parents. Recently, the Harlem-born rapper revealed that his sons RZA and Riot Rose are big fans of the children’s series “Cocomelon.” During an interview with Billboard, the father of two couldn’t help but vent his feelings about the popular cartoon.

“That s— is driving me nuts!” he jokingly confessed to the publication. “Don’t tell my girl I said that. I’m totally joking. I don’t give a s—. She’s tired of it, too, probably.”

In addition to their music, creative and business endeavors, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are mom and dad to their two-year-old, RZA, and one-year-old, Riot Rose; roles each parent carries with pride. As reported by theGrio, the Fenty mogul and rapper agreed that their children are their best collaboration to date.

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children,” A$AP Rocky previously told theGrio. “I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that.”

“We got two bomb-ass little boys at home. I don’t think any collaboration is going to top that,” Rihanna later added in a separate interview. “But I do believe that anything me or Rocky collaborate on is going to be fire. It’s a no-brainer.”

However, while parenthood has been an adjustment, the busy celebs have found a way to juggle it all without it impacting their relationship, according to the rapper.

Recommended Stories

“It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” he told the publication. “[The relationship] is going great. I don’t think there’s a more perfect person [than Rihanna] because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility.”

In fact, Rihanna says fatherhood has become a significant turn-on in her relationship with A$AP Rocky.

“I love him differently as a dad. This is major, major…it’s a turn-on,” she said. “It’s just like, wow. What a leader, what a great, patient loving … and my kids are obsessed with him.”

From brand campaigns to intimate moments shared on social media, the “Fashion Killa” duo has found various ways to highlight their romance and family in their work. Rihanna has welcomed her immediate family into the Fenty family as A$AP Rocky and their young sons have starred in both Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty campaigns. Similarly, Rocky has highlighted the mother of his children in his music and featured his sons in a special Bottega Venetta Father’s Day campaign.

Despite their star power, both parents are determined to give their kids normal childhoods. When asked if their kids can live the same childhood as their parents, A$AP Rocky shared a video of RZA “walking to the corner store” in New York’s SoHo neighborhood.

“Yes, they do,” he said. “They still human. They human beings.”