Phaedra Parks says she would ‘love’ to bring Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘back to its heyday’

Phaedra Parks is opening up about her return to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The reality star, who announced in July that she will return to the hit Bravo series, told PEOPLE in a recent interview that filming the 16th season of “RHOA” has been ​​”a real welcome home feeling.”

“They called and I answered,” Parks said during a conversation about her new IT Cosmetics “Keep It Real” campaign. “We were the No. 1 franchise of ‘Housewives’ and I was a part of making that franchise a successful franchise. And I would love to bring the franchise back to its heyday.”

Phaedra Parks attends a special Atlanta screening of “PAW Patrol: The Movie” hosted by Phaedra Parks at Regal Atlantic Station on Aug. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Parks spoke about her co-star and friend Porsha Williams, who is also making a return this season after departing the series in 2021, months before marrying her now-estranged husband Simon Guobadia.

“Of course, I love Porsha,” Parks said about Williams. “We are the original Frick and Frack.”

Teasing the upcoming season, Parks added that it “will definitely be reminiscent to the Housewives you love originally.”

“I will say this, it’s going to be an amazing season,” Parks shared.

Recommended Stories

Parks’ return to “RHOA” was announced shortly after Kenya Moore revealed that she is exiting the series. Moore announced her departure in June after a reported suspension for allegedly sharing explicit photos of former castmate Brittany Eady. Moore defended herself against the claims at the time, saying on X that she would “never engage in revenge porn.” While PEOPLE reported in June that Bravo decided to remove Moore from the cast, TMZ claimed the decision was mutual.

Parks first joined “RHOA” in season 3 and departed the series in season 9 after falling out with former castmate Kandi Burruss. Parks has since appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” and as a cast member on Peacock’s “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip – Ex-Wives Club.” She joined the cast of another Bravo reality series, “Married to Medicine,” in season 10 and is expected to appear in the upcoming 11th season.