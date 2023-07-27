Tina Lawson files for divorce from Richard Lawson

Tina Lawson is requesting that her surname be changed back to Knowles and petitioning the court to keep either from paying spousal support.

Loading the player...

Tina Lawson, the mother of singers Beyoncé and Solange, has filed for divorce from her husband, actor Richard Lawson.

She filed the paperwork for divorce on Wednesday, TMZ reported, citing irreconcilable differences as the reasoning behind the split. According to documents, she’s requesting that the court deny any ability to award either of them spousal support.

In addition, Tina Lawson, who changed her name to Celestine Lawson upon her marriage, has requested the legal restoration of her previous name, Celestine Knowles.

Actor Richard Lawson (left) and his wife, Tina Lawson, attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena, California. On Wednesday, Tina Lawson filed for divorce, requesting the legal restoration of her former last name, Knowles. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

The two married in April 2015, and had known each other for three decades before getting into a relationship, according to Vulture.

Richard Lawson is the father of actress Bianca Lawson from his first wife, Denise Gordy, and a son, Ricky.

This was Tina Lawson’s second marriage following her divorce from her first husband, Matthew Knowles, with whom she shares daughters Beyoncé and Solange. The former couple separated in 2009 and divorced in 2011 after 31 years of marriage.

The dissolution of their marriage came shortly after Knowles’ affair with actress Alexsandra White — leading to the birth of their son, Nixon, in 2010 — became public.

Knowles is also the former manager of his daughters, as well as the group Destiny’s Child.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!