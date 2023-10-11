Watch: CultureCon audience corrects moderator for mispronouncing Issa Rae’s name

If its one thing Issa Rae has, it’s ride-or-die fans. A fellow Black woman moderating a panel at CultureCon NYC 2023 found that out over the weekend.

“It’s pretty incredible,” McNeal began. “You guys know a lot about Issa” — mispronouncing it “Is-suh” — “Rae for all the incredible work that she’s done.” Attendees immediately shouted the right way to say it — like “Ee-suh” — and McNeal got it right. “Issa. Issa Rae!”

McNeal, who is a fellow Black woman and president of Strategic Partnerships at American Express, quickly apologized for the mistake. However, the audience continued to get riled up.

The interview went on as scheduled, but social media went into a frenzy, with many commenting on the mistake.

Tell us, theGrio fam: What are your thoughts? Was this just a simple mistake, and should all be forgiven?

