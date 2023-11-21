Bresha Webb announces pregnancy with husband Nick Jones Jr.

Webb, who took a Clearblue pregnancy test in August after getting "this feeling," voiced support for the brand's partner March of Dimes and their work to promote awareness for Black maternal and infant health.

Bresha Webb’s family is getting a plus one!

People reported the 39-year-old actress is expecting her first baby with her husband, Nick Jones Jr., whom she married in February.

Webb said she was “super surprised” when she found out about her bun in the oven, noting that she froze her eggs five years ago and expected more preparation, including visiting the doctor.

Bresha Webb and husband Nick Jones attend LOVED01: Skincare by John Legend launch event at Skybar on March 7, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. The couple is expecting their first child together in the spring of 2024. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LOVED01)

The couple took a Clearblue pregnancy test in August after Webb claimed she had “this feeling” – with Jones filming the entire moment.

“We actually had the Clearblue digital test pregnancy test and it came up pregnant and I was like, ‘Whoa. Wow.’ It’s a blessing. We’re so grateful.” Webb stated how she always had a pregnancy test on hand “because you just never know.”

The “Run The World” star said her husband cried tears of joy when he saw the positive pregnancy test. McKenzie, Jones Jr.’s 7-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, is also thrilled at becoming a big sister.

“I think we’re both looking forward to the whole thing, the journey of it all,” Webb said of her husband. “I don’t want to miss a thing — I feel like Aerosmith.”

As they prepare for their new addition in the spring, the couple is also looking forward to their impending “wig gender reveal party,” where loved ones will gather wearing a blue or pink wig, depending on what they think the baby’s sex is.

Webb stated that while she would love a girl because she knows that’s what her bonus daughter prefers, she remains open and just focused on giving birth to a healthy baby during a smooth delivery.

The actress, who also supports Clearblue’s partner March of Dimes and their work to promote awareness for Black maternal and infant health, said she’s had a good pregnancy thus far and hasn’t experienced much sickness.

She’s also thinking about her father, whom she lost a year and a half ago, and believes the baby is also his present to her.

“I want to enjoy the delivery. I want to enjoy getting big,” Webb added, People reported. “This is a beautiful process to just become a mother and to feel the baby. I think we’re both enjoying just this whole process of how we’re both changing and becoming better and becoming parents to this person we’re going to meet.”

