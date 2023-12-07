Gift like theGrio: For the ones planning their next trip

‘Tis the season to spread joy and wanderlust! As the holiday bells chime and the festive spirit fills the air, theGrio has curated the ultimate gift guide for the jet-setting souls in your life. Whether your loved ones are frequent flyers, road trippers, or adventure seekers, we’ve got you covered with a selection that speaks to the unique experiences and preferences of Black globetrotters. From savvy, practical gadgets to travel essentials that effortlessly blend style and functionality, every gift in this guide is a passport to new horizons, sure to please the travel aficionados on your holiday list.

‘The ABC Travel Green Book’

(Photo: ABC Travel Network)

For the Black travelers who want to connect with the Black diaspora, “The ABC Travel Green Book” by Martinique Lewis is a traveler’s guide to Black businesses and communities worldwide. With a full directory of resources traditional search engines won’t give you, “The ABC Travel Green Book” connects “the African Diaspora globally from A-Z.”

Shop ”The ABC Travel Green Book” on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Take Off luggage

(Photo: Take Off luggage)

Featured on Oprah’s 2023 favorite things list, Take Off luggage takes versatile travel to the next level. The brand’s popular hardshell carry-on suitcase includes a unique feature that allows travelers to remove its four wheels and use the bag as a personal item on flights. Designed to help flyers avoid airlines’ costly baggage fees, the carry-on turned personal item can hold enough for a 3- to 5-day trip.

Bonus: use the code “OPRAH” for 20% off when purchasing from the official website. You can also shop Take off luggage on Amazon.

WNDR LN

(Photo: WNDR LN)

Founded by entrepreneur Tina Wells, WNDR LN (Wander Lane) creates vibrant, fashion-forward travel pieces designed to unlock the wanderlust in everyone. From carry-on suitcases and totes to travel self-care kits, WNDR LN products can elevate and ease any travel experience.

Shop WNDR LN at its official website and Target.

A travel keepsake

(Photo: Vagabond Life)

For those with a passion for traveling, Vagabond Life creates customizable keychains and necklaces that allow travelers to commemorate their travels beyond passport stamps. Whether they’ve traveled around the world or across the country, the brand offers ringlets for states, countries, islands and more.

Visit www.vagabond-life.com for more

Kin Apparel

(Photo: Kin Apparel)

From long road trips to hotel stays, Kin Apparel makes protecting your hair on the go easy. This Black-owned company specializes in satin accessories to protect your fro no matter what. Kin’s satin car headrest cover is perfect for those who love to buckle up and go. Similarly, the satin bonnet pillowcase makes traveling easy for those whose bonnets always seem to slip off their heads overnight.

Made Leather Co.

(Photo: Made Leather Co.)

Travel, but make it luxurious. Made Leather Co. creates handcrafted leather pieces sourced and made in Morroco. From backpacks to crossbodies to duffle bags, Made Leather Co. offers high-quality bags that can be taken wherever.

TSA PreCheck

Give the most convenient gift of all and enroll the travelers in your life in TSA PreCheck. Despite the program’s convenience for travelers moving through a busy airport, most people do not want to spend money on themselves for programs like TSA PreCheck or Clear, which expedite getting through security. Unlike Clear, which remains on the pricier side, TSA PreCheck enrollment can cost as little as $75.

For more information visit, www.tsa.gov/precheck

‘Roaming Reflections Travel Journal’

(Photo: Fly with Queenie)

If your globetrotters have an upcoming trip to any country in Africa, help them reflect on their journey to the motherland with the “Roaming Reflections Travel Journal: Africa Edition” by travel influencer @flywithqueenie. Designed specifically for the Black traveler, the journal includes reflections, affirmations, and more to help travelers document their adventures, regardless of whether it is their first or fifth time visiting the continent.

E Marie’s travel blankets/scarves

(Photo: E Marie)

Combining comfort and style, E Marie’s travel scarf is simultaneously a fashion statement and travel essential. Tailored for those constantly on the move, this multifunctional accessory doubles as a soft scarf and a warm, cost blanket. Plus, it comes in a plush keep-safe bag, which makes for a useful neck pillow while traveling.

Explore the array of colors and sets on getemarie.com

The Black Travel Box

(Photo: Black Travel Box)

Gone are the days of struggling to squeeze your cocoa butter into a travel-sized jar! The Black Travel Box saves travelers the hassle of trying to find TSA-friendly sizes, offering a one-stop shop for travel-sized products catering to people of color. Offering goods that are both convenient and mess-free, the Black-woman-owned brand prioritizes balm and bar formulas to prevent spills.

