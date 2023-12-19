Gift like theGrio: Books beautiful enough for their coffee tables

The days are dwindling for holiday shopping, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to score a gorgeous gift! When it comes to gifting, some of the greatest items to receive are those we’d rarely treat ourselves to — like a stunning coffee table book — and there’s a book for everyone. This year was a wonderful one for books celebrating Black creativity and beauty; from music to film, from design to the limitless imaginations of childhood, theGrio has curated a selection sure to delight some lucky recipients on your list.

In 2019, Ruth E. Carter made history as the first Black woman to win an Academy Award in the costume design category for “Black Panther.” In 2023, she repeated the feat, making Carter the first Black woman to win multiple Oscars in any category and the first costume designer to win an Oscar for a feature film and its sequel, “Wakanda Forever.” But Carter’s journey began over three decades ago, as the now-legendary costume designer and HBCU grad helped to change the face of contemporary cinema in films helmed by collaborators Spike Lee, John Singleton and Steven Spielberg; a journey chronicled in “The Art of Ruth E. Carter.” With incredible visuals and untold behind-the-scenes stories, this definitive, deluxe art book will be treasured by fashion lovers, film buffs and Afrofuturists alike.

“The New Brownies’ Book: A Love Letter to Black Families” – Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer

Inspired by W.E.B. DuBois and “The Brownies’ Book: A Monthly Magazine for Children of the Sun,” published by the NAACP in the early 20th century, this family-friendly anthology gathers over 50 contemporary Black artists and writers — including playwright and poet Ntozake Shange, award-winning writer Damon Young, “Def Poetry Jam” co-creator and painter Danny Simmons and more — for this display-worthy collection of “essays, poems, photographs, paintings, and short stories reflecting on the joy and depth of the Black experience” in America. Created to inspire readers of all ages, “The New Brownies’ Book” earns its title as “A Love Letter to Black Families.”

“Divine“– Delphine Diallo

We’ve long been told about “Black girl magic,” but captured in the lens of French-Senegalese photographer Delphine Diallo, Black women are truly “Divine.” Challenging an art world that has long portrayed women, and particularly Black women, as objects or accessories, Diallo, in collaboration with other artisans, recognizes the female form as sacred in this visual celebration of the spiritual, emotional and mythological aspects of the divine feminine. “I am not taking pictures; I am giving pictures,” says Diallo of her work; what better gift to give a divine woman in your life this season?

“Livable Luxe” – Brigette Romanek

The first-ever monograph on acclaimed interior designer Brigette Romanek shows off the “Gucci meets Gap” aesthetic that has earned her clients like Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Sharing tips, inspiration and a creative vision honed through Romanek’s eclectic upbringing accompanying her vocalist mother on the road with stars like Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, and Aretha Franklin, “Livable Luxe” reminds us our homes can be both showplaces and sanctuaries.

Black interior designers remain woefully underrepresented in their industry, a disparity that necessitated the creation of BID (Black Interior Designers, Inc.) in 2010. In “Iconic Home,” BID Creative Director June Reese highlights 50 Black design talents working in the field, all of whom “share their inspirations, expertise, and thoughts on what it means to be a designer of color working in the industry today.” Boldfaced names like Justina Blakeney, Adair Curtis and Jason Bolden of JSN Studio, Bridgid Coulter and more contribute to this image-rich, landmark collection.

“Crowned: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora” – Kahran and Regis Bethencourt



The second New York Times bestselling art book from artistic partners Kahran and Regis Bethencourt, also known as CreativeSoul Photography, “Crowned” centers Black children in classic fairytales, giving new life to well-known stories like “Sleeping Beauty,” “Hansel and Gretel” alongside diasporic tales like “Anansi and the Three Trials,” “How the Zebra Got Its Stripes,” and “John Henry, the Steel-Drivin’ Man.” With a foreword by Pulitzer Prize winner Salamishah Tillet and stunning imagery that places the beauty of Black childhood front and center, encouraging imagination and empowerment.

Unsung in her time, Ann Lowe was the brilliant couturier who designed the wardrobe of many of American high society’s grande dames in the mid-20th century, including, famously, the wedding and bridesmaids’ gowns for Jacqueline Kennedy — which she was asked to deliver through the service entrance. Lowe was widely recognized as the first Black designer to own salons on Madison Avenue or be sold in upscale department stores. “Ann Lowe: American Couturier” is the definitive illustrated volume on Lowe’s work and life, including her place within fashion history and enduring influence.

“Living Wild: How to Plant Style Your Home and Cultivate Happiness” – Hilton Carter

Got a plant parent on your list? Bestselling author, plant stylist, designer and family man Hilton Carter speaks their language, fusing interior design and horticulture in his latest full-color book, “Living Wild.” Help loved ones bring the outside in this season with Carter’s expertise, helping them “to create a lush, stylish space with flourishing plants that bring life to your home and happiness to your life.”

“Ode to Hip-Hop: 50 Albums That Define 50 Years of Trailblazing Music” – Kiana Fitzgerald; illustrated by Yay Abe

Hip-hop’s 50th anniversary year ain’t over yet, and in this colorful anthology, the celebration continues as writer Kiana Fitzgerald chronicles 50 of its most pivotal albums with illustrations by Russell Abrahams, creatively known as Yay Abe. Covering the groundbreaking, controversial, trendsetting and unforgettable hits of one of the most influential musical genres of all time, “Ode to Hip-Hop” is a must-have for the hip-hop head in your life.

