Gift like theGrio: 9 gifts for tech lovers

Technology is constantly changing — but you already know that because of the gadget-obsessed, technologically advanced folks in your life. You know who they are; these individuals are always scrolling through the latest apps and rattling off facts about the latest advancements — they are tech lovers! (Or just the next generation, who typically always seem a bit more native to the digital world than the last.)

But what do you gift a person who remains constantly ahead of the curve? Nothing would probably warm a Black tech geek’s heart more than a state-of-the-art techno toy by a Black creator or developer. Given how rare Black tech gadgets still remain, these gifts have the potential to be really meaningful. Below, we’ve gathered some ideas for Black tech gadgets to gift this year.

For their screen time

Millen Slate Gen 2 smart glasses by NSPRE. (Photo credit: NSPRE)

From work to communicating with friends and family to streaming late into the night, many of us spend the bulk of our waking hours staring at screens. If there’s anyone on your list this year whose screen time breaks records, Millen Slate Gen 2 smart glasses by NSPRE are waterproof and feature Bluetooth, Samsung speakers, touch commands, blue light-deflecting lenses, and sleek Clark Kent-style frames.

Millen Slate Gen 2 smart glasses

Currently on sale for $79

For their warmth

Seirus Heattouch Atlas Glove. (Photo credit: Seirus)

Winter accessories like gloves, hats, and scarves make great holiday gifts for those in cold climates because it typically only gets colder. Keep the tech-savvy hands in your life warm this winter season with a pair of electric and rechargeable gloves!

Seirus Heattouch Atlas Glove

$249.99

For their beauty

Déesse Pro LED light mask by Shani Darden. (Photo credit: Shani Darden)

They may not have the latest smartwatch, but they have an at-home gel manicure lamp, a teeth-whitening light, a massage gun, a workout mirror, and a smart scale because they are into beauty innovations. One of the hottest gadgets in beauty making waves is Black celebrity skincare expert Shani Darden’s Déesse Pro LED light mask. While it comes at a hefty price, it will pay for itself in cost-per-use.

Shani Darden Déesse Pro LED light mask

$1,900

For their adult kitchen

Double-Duty Infusion Bundle by Ardent. (Photo credit: Ardent)

Know anyone who indulges in adult snacks from time to time? Dubbed an easy bake oven for adults by the creator, the Ardent FX will decarboxylate your THC, CBG, or CBD-rich material so you can infuse it into butter, oil, milk, and beyond. You can even bake right inside the device and create tasty edibles without a full kitchen.

Double-Duty Infusion Bundle

$425

For their music

Beats Studio Buds and Stir It Up Wireless Turntable & Get Together Duo Speaker Bundle. (Photo credit: Beats by Dre/House of Marley/Canva)

Got anyone on your list who loves their music but could benefit from a new state-of-the-art listening device? Consider gifting them headphones or a turntable by a Black-founded brand such as Beats by Dre or House of Marley.

Beats Studio Buds

$169.99

Stir It Up Wireless Turntable & Get Together Duo Speaker Bundle

Currently on sale for $329.98

For their budding imaginations

Brown Toy Box Dadisi Academy Justin/Robotics STEAM Kit and Maya/Coding & App Development STEAM Kit. (Photo credit: Brown Box Toys/Canva)

Expand the imaginations of any young minds on your list this holiday season with gifts that push the boundaries of what’s possible for Black children in STEAM. Brown Box Toys offers STEAM Kits in a variety of themes that are meant to expose young minds to STEAM fields in a fun, immersive way.

Brown Toy Box Dadisi Academy Justin/Robotics STEAM Kit

$34.99

Brown Toy Box Dadisi Academy Maya/Coding & App Development STEAM KIT

$34.99

For their keyboard

Computer brush sold by Goodee. (Photo credit: Goodee/Canva)

As advanced as technology becomes, none of these devices can clean themselves. Keep the keyboard warriors in your life tapping away with a much-needed but often forgotten-about item: a sleek keyboard brush.

Computer Brush

$28

For their T-shirt collection

Black in STEM hoodie by LavaSnoStore. (Photo credit: LavaSnoStore)

This holiday season, you can show support for your favorite rising Black folks in STEAM fields by gifting them some stylish swag. T-shirts, sweatshirts, and/or tote bags declaring their alliance could be both practical and sentimental.

Black in STEM hoodie

$37.89

For their app-etite

(Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

There are more and more apps and games by Black developers hitting the market each day. Rather than try to keep up with them all, gift those who have the biggest appetites for apps and games a gift card to the app store they frequent.

