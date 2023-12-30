Black in style: 10 Spring-Summer 2024 fashion trends to shop now

With less than 48 hours to go before the ball drops on 2023, you may be cleaning house, setting resolutions, or soaking black-eyed peas in preparation for the new year. But what about your wardrobe? Sure, a closet purge may be in order, but a few choice additions might be, too — and with post-holiday sales in full swing, now’s the time to score some fantastic deals on next year’s trends. If you’re unsure where to start, look no further than the latest runways and red carpets, where Black designers and celebs have already forecasted what’s next in fashion.

Left to right: Models walk the Spring-Summer ’24 runways for A. Potts, Atelier Ndigo and Studio 189 (Photos: Getty Images)

While every trend isn’t for everybody, theGrio has rounded up 10 top trends seen on September’s Spring-Summer 2024 catwalks (and on the celebs already wearing next season’s samples). From the hottest colors to classic yet refreshed silhouettes, there are some new style rules you might want to follow — and shop — in 2024. We’d suggest starting now while you can catch them on sale!

Go global — and sustainable: If rising temps and sea levels haven’t tipped you off, climate change is real, and sustainability is more vital than ever. With the fashion industry one of the biggest offenders in environmental impact, we should all be more conscious of our consumption, prioritizing ethical practices, sustainable fabrics, and investment dressing over fast fashion. That doesn’t mean giving up style; Black-founded labels like Studio 189, Brother Vellies and Oak & Acorn are among a rising tide of brands serving a strong focus on cultural heritage with a lower carbon imprint and production practices that benefit artisans and underserved communities worldwide — which means you can look good and do good.

Models walk the Spring-Summer ’24 runway for Studio 189 (Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Get into heavy metals: Beyoncé may have chromed out the Hive for her 2023 “Renaissance” world tour, but the “Alien Superstar” trend will continue well into 2024, as evidenced by the heavy metals strutting down the Spring-Summer 2024 runways of designers like LaQuan Smith and Bishme Cromartie. And there’s no need to wait for a special occasion; bring more luster to your daily life with shining separates that elevate any outfit, easily transitioning from day to night.

Left and right: Models walk the Spring-Summer ’24 runway for LaQuan Smith. Center: A model walks the Spring-Summer ’24 runway for Bishme Cromartie (Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Channel “ig Boss” energy: No, we’re not referring to self-proclaimed “Big Boss” Keke Palmer (well, not explicitly). Power dressing is back for 2024, complete with strong shoulders, suiting separates and details traditionally reserved for menswear. Fittingly, no one makes a more convincing case for reviving the aesthetic than Sergio Hudson, for whom Palmer is a muse (as is Michelle Obama). So, step into your power in 2024 — after all, it is an election year.

Left to right: Models walk the Spring-Summer ’24 runways for Sergio Hudson (Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Monochromatic doesn’t mean “mid”: Looking for an easy approach to high style? Try tonal dressing, an instant way to look effortlessly put together while whispering “quiet luxury” (even if you paid far from full price). To nail the look, just choose complementary separates in a single color or varying shades or tones of the same color, mixing fabrics and textures to elevate the look, as seen at Ferragamo under the helm of Creative Director Maximilian Davis, Chuks Collins, and Sergio Hudson, among others.

Left to right: Models walk the Spring-Summer ’24 runways for Ferragamo, Chuks Collins and Sergio Hudson (Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Do some networking: If 2023 was the year of sheer dressing, 2024 wants you to network — literally. Netting was abundant in the Spring-Summer ’24 collections of labels like Atelier NDigo and Marrisa Wilson, providing fresh new ways to get a little ventilation as temperatures rise in the coming months. While the look is sexy, it doesn’t necessarily have to be revealing; whether showing some skin or adding texture over another fabric, it’s time to increase your net worth.

Far left to right: Models walk the Spring-Summer ’24 runways for Atelier N.Digo (Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows); Center: Looks from Marrisa Wilson Spring-Summer ’24 Collection.

Leave them on red: Spring and summer are full of fresh colors to explore — and if so inclined, you should explore them all. But as we’ve previously told you, the shade showing staying power in the upcoming year is red. While the color is classic, there are infinite ways to wear it, including accessories, outerwear, and stylish separates in the always-hot hue.

Far left and right: Models walk the runway for Atelier Ndigo’s Spring-Summer ’24 collection; Center left: Nicole Benefield Portfolio; Center right: Ferragamo (Photos: Getty Images)

Start seeing spots: Not everyone can pull off polka dots, but the punctuated pattern made a big comeback in recent months, as celebs showed their spots during red carpets and Fashion Weeks alike. If a head-to-toe pattern feels like too much of a fashion statement, a dotted jacket, shirt, or even a spotted scarf or tie can add a playful pop to an otherwise subdued look — period.

Left to right: Fantasia Barrino, Usher Raymond and Janelle Monáe (Photos: Getty Images)

Go full bloom: We know, we know — “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.” But in spring, flowers are always on theme, as shown by Creative Director Olivier Rousteing on Balmain’s Spring-Summer ’24 runway (where red, netting, power suiting and polka dots also made repeat appearances). Want to keep your florals even fresher? Try pattern-mixing or wearing flowers in an unexpected but striking way — like on an accessory.

Models walk the runway for Balmain”s Spring-Summer ’24 show during Paris Fashion Week. (Photos: Getty Images)

Turn up the volume: Sure, spring and summer may herald the start of “sundress season,” but that doesn’t mean they can’t also be easy and breezy. As the next seasons’ collections debuted, voluminous silhouettes made a refreshing return to the runway, teasing a very wearable approach to warmer-weather dressing. But the full-circle moment isn’t restricted to skirts and dresses; sleeves, jackets and even pants also took on new proportions, as seen in the latest collections of A. Potts and Nicole Benefield Portfolio.

Far left and right: Models walk the runway for A. Potts; Center left and right: Nicole Benefield Portfolio. (Photos: Getty Images)

Mood? Indigo: Denim never goes out of style — especially when there are so many ways to style it. This spring and summer, the classic American fabric goes to great lengths (and heights) in a range of hues, from bleached to nearly black. Sami Miró Vintage and WhenSmokeClears® are among several designers doing denim right for Spring-Summer ’24, with Miró giving new life to the well-loved weave by upcycling it into new shapes.

Far left and right: Models walk the runway for Sami Miró Vintage; Center: WhenSmokeClears® (Photos: Getty Images)

Maiysha Kai is theGrio’s lifestyle editor, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades of experience in fashion and entertainment, great books, and the brilliance of Black culture. She is also the editor-author of Body: Words of Change series and the host of ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.

