Regina Hall to star in Paul Thomas Anderson film

The next Regina Hall movie role is here: The acclaimed actress is set to star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, opposite Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn.

While Hall’s role is still under wraps, the upcoming film is shaping up to be the biggest of Anderson’s career, according to Variety. Along with casting Hall, DiCaprio and Penn, Anderson has a budget for the still-untitled project that is nearing $100 million, insiders said.

Regina Hall is set to star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s next movie. Above, she participates in Charity Day hosted by BGC Group and the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund on Sept. 11, 2023, in New York. (Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

The film is described as having a “contemporary setting” in California and will be an “ensemble piece.” For Hall, who has spent well over two decades entertaining audiences, the role comes after a string of acclaimed performances in movies such as “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” and “Master,” both released in 2022.

The news of Hall’s casting earned praise across social media, with many of her fans sharing their excitement for her.

Entertainment

Gabrielle Union, a friend and contemporary of Hall’s, took to X to applaud and share insights on Hall’s career, congratulating her while also hinting at how Black actresses, while powerful forces in the film industry, are not often compensated as such, compared to their white counterparts.

“I was once at a meeting of some of the most powerful actresses in Hollywood,” she wrote in the post. “Data was presented of the 10 most BANKABLE actresses working. #ReginaHall was #2. Interesting that the most bankable list wasn’t (surprise) exactly the same as the highest paid actress data that was presented.”

D.C. native Hall “is/was/ and forever will be THAT GIRL!!” Union gushed on X about her friend. “Run her ALL of her things!! #ProudFriendTweet.”

Warner Bros. will produce the Anderson project, and production is scheduled to begin this month.

