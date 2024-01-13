Solange expands her artistry in her latest performance

Solange Knowles continues to leave her mark in the art world with “In Service to Whom.”

Jan 13, 2024

Crown Royal and Solange Knowles for Saint Heron celebrate partnership on August 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

While her big sister Beyoncé captivated audiences in stadiums and theaters with the “Renaissance World Tour,” Solange Knowles, also mononymic at this point, has carved a new lane in the fine arts. Most recently, the Grammy-award-winning singer performed a multidisciplinary show at the Art Gallery of New South Wales. Blending new and old pieces from her discography, Solange’s “In Service to Whom” featured a ten-piece orchestra. 

“As I contemplate the evolution and maturation of my artistry, ‘In Service to Whom’ was developed around constructing new narratives surrounding my body, the posture of rest, protection from the gaze, and speaks to a reemergence into the world of everyday life following periods of personal incubation and self-revitalization,” Solange wrote on Instagram

Divided into four acts, the 84-minute show consists of “sonic meditations with performance-specific scenography and digital-visual archive projections,” all working together to reflect Solange’s creative process. The polymath joined the orchestra on stage to perform pieces inspired by her southern roots. The Houston native’s artistry draws influences from “repetition, gospel vocal arrangements, minimalism, and the Black southern marching band music of football games,” earning praises from her mother, Tina Knowles. 

“Truly artful and Always so Beautiful and thought-provoking,” Mama Knowles commented under her daughter’s post. “Full to the brim with substance and deep intentionality !!! You keep lifting the bar higher and higher !!!!”

Since releasing “When I Get Home” in 2019, Solange has explored various artistic mediums. From writing the score to “Play Time” at the New York City Ballet to performing at the 58th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale de Venezia to releasing art books and glassware, Solange’s creativity clearly reaches far beyond music. 

