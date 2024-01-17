Nneka Ihim on ‘RHOP,’ tension with Dr. Wendy Osefo, and ‘learning more’ about her in the season’s back half

Nneka Ihim is still processing the current season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” TheGrio caught up with the freshman housewife in the midst of her first season of the popular reality show, and she broke down her experience, reliving the season, her tension with co-star Dr. Wendy Osefo and what fans can expect from the rest of the season.

In the eighth season of “RHOP,” Ihim found herself in the throes of drama with Osefo, her fellow Nigerian cast member, almost immediately. As fans may recall, the two did not start off on the right foot, as Ihim revealed to Robyn Dixon that Osefo’s family allegedly threw some threats her way off-camera, and Ihim said Osefo’s mother offered her name to a “shrine.”

“Everything I think has been pretty transparent and accurately laid out, in terms of my story,” she explained to us.

Nneka Ihim of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” (Photo by Jai Lennard/Bravo)

Osefo and Ihim both have very different versions of the events that allegedly unfolded, with the off-camera tension, as it often does, bleeding into the season.

“I don’t necessarily like how it came out to her, the information,” Ihim admitted to us. Osefo learned of her comments regarding her family through another housewife, Ashley Darby. “A private conversation would’ve been more suitable, but at the end of the day, the facts are the facts.”

“The bottom line, ultimately, is that she just really didn’t want me here, and I am here,” she added. “I live in Potomac, I have a great husband, I have a great lifestyle, and this is where I am and belong. So, I think that’s more of a her problem versus a me problem, and there’s nothing I can really do about that.”

Ihim went on to tell theGrio that she is still awaiting an explanation behind Osefo’s behavior toward her, saying she will “forever be wondering” about that.

“I am hoping that there is a little bit more clarity and also moving on,” she contended. “I’ve already addressed the matter. I brought it to her attention for an explanation, and I received nothing … I guess the rest will be at the reunion.”

Recommended Stories

While the “RHOP” reunion is still weeks away, Ihim tells us she thinks she is going to be “OK” when it comes to her first time sitting down with her cast and Andy Cohen. One specific incident she wants clarity on is a comment Osefo made about her earlier this season accusing her of “smoking crack.”

“That was a very egregious, baseless statement, and it’s a disease,” Ihim explained. “A lot of families have been destroyed, and people have lost their lives, so I just want to get more understanding as to why that would be something you would just falsely state about somebody so recklessly.”

Outside of her drama with Osefo, however, she says she’s also excited for fans to get to know her more personally, diving deeper into her marriage, businesses and family.

“I am looking forward to the second half,” Ihim shared, “because there is so much that you guys are going to see about me, my husband; you’ll meet some of my family members … I’m excited for you guys to see more of my life and this Potomac lifestyle.”

Ihim also teased a lighter second half of the “RHOP” season, including good times with the housewives she has been able to connect with.

“We have a lot of fun times together,” she teased. “Fun and funny, so you will be laughing!”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming the following day on Peacock.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.