Tearful Halle Bailey accepts 6 golden statues in extended ‘awards season’

DDG has proven himself to be Halley Bailey’s biggest fan.

In a video shared to the Black Lovers page on X, the rapper and YouTuber held a makeshift awards ceremony for his actress-singer girlfriend over the weekend after she only won ensemble awards during the 2024 season alongside her “The Color Purple” castmates at the NAACP Image Awards.

“Welcome to the HALLE AWARDS,” DDG captioned a Snapchat recording. “She has no idea what’s going on.”

(Left to right) DDG and Halle Bailey attend the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood)

The “Moonwalking in Calabasas” artist presented a fresh-faced Bailey – who had just finished feeding their newborn son, Halo – with awards for Best Artist, Best Sweetheart, Best Partner, Best Catsitter, and Best Woman.

He then put on his best baby voice as he and Halo joined forces to present a tearful Bailey with an award for Best Mother.

The “Little Mermaid” star was filled with so much joy about the sweet gesture, and DDG sealed the moment by reaching Halo down to kiss his mother.

“Awww, she started crying,” he wrote. “Did I do good?”

Bailey was all smiles as she flexed her trophies in a follow-up clip shared to TikTok with her song “In Your Hands” playing in the background.

Bailey was nominated in three categories at this year’s NAACP Awards show, losing to Usher for ‘Entertainer of the Year,’ Fantasia Barrino for ‘Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture’ and Taraji P. Henson for ‘Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.’

According to The Shade Room, DDG shared that both he and his girlfriend were bummed by her losses — especially considering Bailey’s influence on the film industry regarding representation and culture last year.

“…I was kinda mad that she didn’t win ’cause I feel like she should’ve won at least one of the awards,” he said, The Shade Room reported. “She won ‘The Color Purple’ one, but that’s like a group trophy, it’s not the same as like your own, and I was very, very upset that she didn’t win, knowing how much of an impact she made on the Black community last year and it’s a Black award show.”

Since going public with their relationship in March 2022, DDG — real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. — and Bailey have shown their admiration for one another in multiple interviews and at numerous industry events.

After months of rumors, Bailey announced on Jan. 6 that the couple welcomed their son at the end of 2023, according to People.

DDG shared his thoughts about parenthood in a YouTube video posted the following day, calling his girlfriend a “great mom.”

“Me and Halle had a baby together,” he shared, People reported. “I wouldn’t chose no other person in the world to have a child with. We learning. She’s a great mom. Like it’s crazy. She’s amazing.”

Bailey has defended her decision to keep her pregnancy private for as long as possible, asserting that there was “no way in hell” she was going to share the greatest joy of her world with anyone.

“Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that,” said Bailey. “With the state of the world and the place it is in with men trying to force their will on our bodies, no one on social media, and for damn sure, no one on the planet was going to tell me what to do with my body or what to share with the world.”

