Tyler Perry’s Netflix movie ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ begins filming in Atlanta

Tyler Perry plans to revive his all-star character Madea for an upcoming movie set to stream on Netflix.

The film, “Madea’s Destination Wedding,” centers on the character’s granddaughter, Tiffany, who brings her new boyfriend, Zavier, around her family for the first time. She later reveals that she and Zavier are engaged and will have a destination wedding in the Bahamas.

Tyler Perry has started filming “Madea’s Destination Wedding” in Atlanta. Above, he attends a screening of his film “A Jazzman’s Blues” in September 2022 in Hollywood. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix)

While the vacation is supposed to be a celebration of love and focus on the couple becoming a union, events leading up to the ceremony test the fate of the pair.

Shooting of “Madea’s Destination Wedding” began on Jan.15 in Atlanta and will continue through this Friday at the filmmaker’s production company, Tyler Perry Studios. It will resume filming in the Dominican Republic on dates that have yet to be released.

In 2023, Perry and Netflix formed a partnership in which he was granted the creative range to write, direct and produce feature films under a multi-year, first-look contract. His deal includes the production of eight films over the next four years.

Perry’s latest film to occupy the streaming platform was his 2022 release of “A Madea Homecoming,” which channeled elements from Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella performance. His other motion pictures are “A Fall From Grace,” “A Jazzman’s Blues,” his soon-to-be-released World War II drama, “Six Triple Eight,” and his upcoming thriller, “Mea Culpa,” starring Kelly Rowland.

“Mea Culpa,” which premieres this year, will focus on a criminal defense attorney, played by Rowland, who accepts a case of an artist who may or may not have slain his girlfriend.

Perry’s “Six Triple Eight,” tapped Kerry Washington as the leading lady and is inspired by the true story of the first and only all-Black Women’s Army Corp unit during World War II. Oprah Winfrey, Ebony Obsidian, and Milauna Jackson are among the drama’s high-profile cast.

