Coco Jones credits ‘God’s timing’ for her first Grammy win

Coco Jones opened up about her career journey after winning her first prize at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The singer-actress, who won best R&B performance for her hit song “ICU,” shared backstage at the Crypto.com Arena that she’s been working in Hollywood since she was a young child and said winning her first Grammy was all about “timing.”

Coco Jones, who won the Grammy Award for best R&B performance for “ICU,” poses with it in the Crypto.com Arena press room. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

“It feels like all of the uncertainty can really be answered by God’s timing for you,” Jones said. “I’ve been pursuing this since I was 9, and to reap the benefits at this time makes way more sense than I could have ever imagined. I’m just truly grateful for all the obstacles that made me who I am today.”

She went on to share how she wants to be an example for young Black girls who have big dreams and worry that they may not have what it takes to achieve them. Jones explained to reporters that she chooses to be “very transparent about my journey — the highs and the lows.”

“I learned myself that I have to be the inspiration for the next young Black girl,” the singer said backstage, “because that’s what I was looking for when I was trying to navigate this world and this dream and this industry.”

“ICU” is the second single from Jones’ 2022 EP, “What I Didn’t Tell You.” Jones has released several other songs over the years, including “Simple” and “Caliber,” but has not yet released an album. The “Bel-Air” star says that will be changing soon: She has plans to record an official album that will be released at an undisclosed date.

Recommended Stories

“This [Grammy win] happened off of a debut EP,” Jones explained to reporters. “I want to make the creative choices that I feel like come with confidence, time and experience. All of that I gained last year with my debut EP. So this year, I want to put out an album, and I want to do bigger and better. Dream bigger.”

Jones’ win was not televised; her Grammy was awarded to her during the show’s pre-telecast ceremony. Actually, the singer found out she won while walking the red carpet.

“I was under the rain at the red carpet,” she noted, “and I was on my last stop [on the press line]. I think I’m really soaking it in right now. Looking at this award, thinking about my vision board and editing my face on Beyonce’s picture of her holding all the awards.”

Jones added: “It’s just too surreal to really unpack right here on this stage.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.