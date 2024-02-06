Relive the best moments from theGrio Awards 2023

Friday night is the re-airing of “Bryon Allen Presents theGrio Awards,” which returned for its second annual ceremony late last year with Sheryl Underwood and Roy Wood Jr. as hosts. The star-studded night, which originally aired on CBS in November, brought together the most prominent Black change makers for a night of fellowship and celebration of high achievements.

Join us as we look back at a few of the most memorable moments from the show.

Comedians Sheryl Underwood and Roy Wood Jr. appear onstage hosting the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Oct. 21, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio)

1. Coco Jones earns stamp of approval from Mariah Carey for “One Sweet Day” tribute

October’s ceremony honored Music Icon Award recipient Mariah Carey with a musical performance of her 1995 single, “One Sweet Day.” Coco Jones graced the stage, the “Bel-Air” star’s powerful vocals showering Carey with her rendition of the ’90s hit. The beloved Boyz II Men sang alongside Jones, captivating the crowd with their blend of harmonies and stellar recital of the R&B song. Met with an outburst of cheers, Carey smiled from ear to ear, applauding the artists.

2. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson accepts the Inspirational Icon Award

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the former wrestler, longtime actor-producer-activist and United Football League co-owner, received the Inspirational Icon prize for his continued philanthropic efforts supporting the Black community and people of color. He dedicated his acceptance speech to younger generations, sharing life lessons he learned throughout his career that contributed to his success as one of Hollywood’s industry giants.

“You don’t get anywhere by yourself,” Johnson said. “You need a lot of people around you to have your back, have your front, have your heart in the right place. If we’re going to build, then let’s build mountains together. Let’s bring everybody together. Let’s lift people up as we get successful. If you’re lucky enough to be successful, then let’s all be successful.”

3. Jennifer Hudson’s powerhouse musical performance of “Vision of Love”

Throughout the night, theGrio Awards 2023 honored Music Icon trophy recipient Carey with outstanding performances of her most legendary songs. One unforgettable show-stopping act was Jennifer Hudson, whose powerful vocals left guests in awe as she belted soulful melodies singing Carey’s adored hit, “Vision of Love.”

4. Misty Copeland accepts the Trailblazer Icon Award

Misty Copeland delivered an inspirational speech, noting the pioneers who made her triumphs possible, achievements that include making history in 2015 as the first Black woman to be promoted to principal dancer in the American Ballet Theatre.

“I am very much aware that I stand on the shoulders of countless trailblazers, those of you in this room who came before me,” Copeland said. “It’s their courage, determination and resilience that have paved the way for my own accomplishments. So, every accolade I receive is a collective celebration of our progress and an affirmation of what’s possible when we support and uplift one another.”

Copeland’s success is widely praised for making ballet accessible to Black and brown communities. She dedicated her award to future generations who now have examples of Black excellence in their desired career aspirations.

“We are living proof that dreams, no matter how audacious they may be, are realized with the proper support, hard work, determination and unwavering faith,” she contended.

5. Smokey Robinson performs “Just To See Her”

Living legend Smokey Robinson sang his 1987 hit, “Just To See Her,” which earned him his first Grammy Award in 1988. The audience immediately stood out of their seats to sing along and dance to the classic R&B jam. Robinson owned the stage, swaying back and forth as he pointed his microphone to the vibrant guests, who sang his timeless lyrics back to him and danced to the upbeat tune.

“Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards” airs this Friday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. on theGrio TV.

