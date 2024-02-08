From allegedly being hit on by Marlon Brando to lifelong ‘philandering,’ Billy Dee Williams gets candid

From allegedly being hit on by actor Marlon Brando to being a notorious “philandering” thrice-married husband, actor Billy Dee Williams is getting candid in his golden years.

“I’m thinking about legacy at this stage, 86 years old going on 87,” he told People magazine in a recent interview, adding, “So I figured maybe I need to talk about a few things that might interest a few people.”

As Williams gears up for the release of his memoir, “What Have We Here?: Portraits of A Life,” out Feb. 13, he opened up to the publication about some of his wildest exploits and his life as a notorious ladies’ man.

The “Star Wars” alum said he was lauded as a heartthrob after starring in “Mahogany” and “Lady Sings the Blues” opposite Diana Ross. The fame those two films brought him in the early ‘70s, he said, “Really turned my whole world around, as far as being a romantic figure is concerned.”

He continued, “I think I’m the first little brown boy to really come along and project that kind of persona, which has been a lot of fun for me.”

While it may have been fun, the lifestyle had adverse effects on all three of his marriages. Williams, who was married to Audrey Sellers from 1959 to 1963, Marlene Clark from 1968 to 1971, and Teruko Nakagami from 1972 to 1993, conceded he had been “philandering [his] whole life.” Nevertheless, the father of two, who shares son Corey, 63, with Sellers and daughter Hanako, 50, with Nakagami, said he values family.

Owning his part in why those relationships failed, he said, “They’re all very wonderful people that I’ve married. How I got into those situations, I will never know.”

However, Williams’ heartthrob status wasn’t held solely among women. He said, “Gay, straight, whatever, somebody’s always hitting on me.”

The actor claims the late Marlon Brando, who has many rumored exploits of his own, once hit on him. Williams reportedly declined due to a preference for women, but said he has nothing against the queer community. Quite the contrary, in fact.

“I’ve spent a lot of my life around gay people,” Williams, who has been open about embracing his femininity along with his masculinity, said. “[The late celebrated Black writer] James Baldwin, who was gay, was my dearest friend.”

He also said, “I had no qualms with that kind of stuff. Whatever you are, that’s who you are. I’m more interested in meeting interesting people.”

Perhaps that’s because, as he put it, he’s had “a lot of very interesting experiences throughout the years.”

