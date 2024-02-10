Howard University women’s lacrosse team looks to make a comeback

As always, Howard University is creating opportunities for students to thrive. Despite having a rough season last year, the Howard University Women’s Lacrosse team is ready to take over this season. Head coach Karen Healy-Silcott, assistant coach Alexis Joseph and team captain Kayla Robertson discuss their optimism for this season and why these spaces are significant for Black women athletes.

Top Stories

Learn more about Howard University’s Women’s Lacrosse team from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.