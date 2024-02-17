Black in style: Black designers spark nostalgia at NYFW

Over the past week, fashion enthusiasts tuned into the streets and runways of New York City to catch the industry’s upcoming trends. And this year’s New York Fashion Week confirmed the resurgence of fashion’s “boss b*tch” era. From dramatic shoulders and structured pantsuits to tailored silhouettes designed to transition from the office to evenings out, the Fall/Winter 2024 collections suggested that fashion, at least, might be straying away from the “soft life trend.”

Last year, the often hyper-feminine social media trend encouraged a collective desire to lead a more stress-free lifestyle, which inherently trickled into the year’s fashion trends (aka “Barbiecore,” “ballet-core,” etc.). However, this year, designers are taking the fashion-forward — especially women — back into the office with their Fall/Winter collections. Black fashion creatives like Sergio Hudson, LaQuan Smith, Bishme Cromartie, and Rachel Scott each shared their own interpretations of the corporate chic trend, garnering comparisons to strong-but-sexy female archetypes like the character Jacqueline Broyer in the 1992 film “Boomerang,” a reported inspiration for designer Sergio Hudson’s F/W ’24 collection.

Trends spotted at New York Fashion Week (Photos: Getty Images/ Canva)

“I’m designing for a very particular woman who wants to be the center of attention — who is in command, who is the boss of her own life and sort of has this female empowerment aura around her,” Smith explained per WWD. “Everything is still quite sexy — it’s just very much she’s leveled up.”

“I want women to feel like superheroes,” Hudson said of his design aesthetic.

In addition to the appearance of bold, structured designs, power colors like chartreuse and shades of red dominated the NYFW runways and are predicted to be some of the hottest colors this fall. Among the fashion enthusiasts attending NYFW were stars like Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Queen Latifah and more. See more of this season’s celebrity appearances in theGrio’s gallery below.

Beyoncé at Luar – NYFW Beyoncé attends the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Janet Jackson and Queen Latifah at Thom Browne – NYFW Janet Jackson and Queen Latifah attend the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Danai Gurira and Kiki Layne at Sergio Hudson – NYFW (L-R) Danai Gurira and Kiki Layne attend the Sergio Hudson fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on February 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Danai Gurira at Thom Browne – NYFW Danai Gurira attends the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Damson Idris at Tommy Hilfiger – NYFW Damson Idris attends the Tommy Hilfiger show during New York Fashion Week – February 2024: The Shows on February 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Janelle James and Karen Pittman at Sergio Hudson – NYFW (L-R) Janelle James and Karen Pittman attend the Sergio Hudson fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on February 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Joey Bada$$ and Serayah McNeill at Laquan Smith – NYFW (L-R) Joey Bada$$ and Serayah McNeill attend the Laquan Smith fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Busta Rhymes at Laquan Smith – NYFW (L-R) Busta Rhymes and Cacie Smith attend the Laquan Smith fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Nicole Ari Parker and Gabrielle Union at Michael Kors – NYFW (L-R) Nicole Ari Parker and Gabrielle Union attend the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors) Misty Copeland at Laquan Smith – NYFW Misty Copeland attends the Laquan Smith fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Misty Copeland at Pamella Roland – NYFW Misty Copeland attends the Pamella Roland fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on February 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Misty Copeland at Bach Mai – NYFW Misty Copeland attends Bach Mai during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on February 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Eva Marcille atCucculelli Shaheen – NYFW Eva Marcille attends the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show – February 2024 New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Udo Salters/Getty Images) Karen Huger and Raven Huger at Area – NYFW (L-R) Karen Huger and Raven Huger attend the Area fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on February 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Beyoncé at Luar – NYFW Beyoncé attends the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

CaSandra Diggs steps down as president of the CFDA

Former CFDA president CaSandra Diggs attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 6, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

CaSandra Diggs, the first Black president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), has reportedly stepped down after nearly four years in the role.

“The CFDA and CaSandra Diggs have parted ways. We appreciate her service and wish her the best in future pursuits,” CFDA officials explained in a statement to WWD. “The organization’s continued focus is on our mission to support and strengthen American fashion by amplifying creative excellence, business longevity, and positive impact. We have no additional comment at this time.”

Diggs was first named president in 2020 following the CFDA’s declaration to bolster its efforts in various ways to increase and support diversity in the fashion industry. During her tenure, she worked to develop strategies that pushed the CFDA’s efforts to champion, educate, and support its members and the overall fashion industry.

Before being named the CFDA’s president, Diggs joined the council in 2001 and held various capacities, including chief administrative and financial officer.

LeBron James enters the men’s grooming game

LeBron James will launch his grooming line in April. Above, the Los Angeles Lakers star warms up on Feb. 3 before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

LeBron James is sharing his self-care secrets in an upcoming men’s grooming line. Inspired by his Emmy Award-winning show “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” James will release a series of skin, beard and haircare products with the help of his longtime business partner Maverick Carter and production company Parlux.

Sharing the same name as the HBO television series, The Shop Men’s Grooming Line reportedly consists of seven vegan, cruelty-free products costing $10 or less. James’ new venture is scheduled to launch at over 1,600 Walmart on April 1.

“We’re so excited to welcome The Shop and their new line of men’s grooming products to our growing assortment, and believe our customers will love the high-performance products at an exceptional value,” said Creighton Kiper, vice president of merchandising and beauty for Walmart U.S., per WWD.

Sergio Hudson and Hanifa are off to the races with Woodford Reserve

Sergio Hudson, left, and Anifa Mvuemba of Hanifa are joining forces for a collection. (Photo credits: Getty Images)

Designers Sergio Hudson and Anifa Mvuemba of Hanifa are partnering up with premium small-batch Kentucky-based bourbon company Woodford Reserve on a collection set to debut during the 150th Kentucky Derby.

According to WWD, the bourbon company unveiled the partnership with the designers on Thursday in Manhattan at a special NYFW event titled “A Spectacle for the Senses.”

Through the partnership, Mvuemba and Hudson will create a special line called “The Flavor Note Collection,” based on the company’s reported 200 flavor notes within each bottle. With the help of muses, the pair will present the collection for the first time during the Kentucky Derby. To prepare, the designers have already made a trip to the distillery in Woodford County, Kentucky, for inspiration.

Speaking during the event, Mvuemba was candid about how Black designers can sometimes function as “a way to check off the diversity box” for other brands. However, she thanked Woodford Reserve for investing in a long-term partnership with two designers of color.

“Partnerships are the key to success, and our participation is a testament to the collaborative spirit that drives innovation and growth in the industry,” Mvuemba told WWD. “Together, we create a powerful force that elevates and transforms the fashion landscape.”

Hudson said, “Partnering with Woodford on this special collaboration has been an amazing ride.”

He added, “Discovering how my vision aligns with the Woodford Reserve has been a lot of fun and allows me a chance to explore in new and interesting ways.”

In addition to this collaboration, Hanifa also launched a V-Day edit this week that includes a fiery red version of the label’s Jordyn maxi skirt, Tani knit crop top, and Nikita maxi dress. The edit, available now, ranges in price from $299 to $139 and sizes XS to 3XL.

Naomi x Boss

Naomi Campbell models the new Naomi x Boss collection. (Photo courtesy of Hugo Boss Newsroom)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell and fashion brand Hugo Boss are teaming up on a line “for the sophisticated traveler.” The 44-piece Naomi x Boss capsule collection features a variety of wardrobe essentials aligning with the brand’s signature tailored silhouettes.

“You’ll find pieces in the collection that are versatile and comfortable. These are the kind of pieces that reflect my own lifestyle — always ready for the next adventure, but never compromising on style,” Campbell said in a statement on the brand’s website.

Inspired by Campbell’s jetsetting lifestyle, the collection features anti-crease, anti-stress fabric that allows consumers to move without worrying about wrinkles. This new collaboration, which also includes advocacy organization Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR), is part of Hugo Boss’ joint commitment to empower Black talent in fashion and expand its womenswear.

“Today’s woman has a million things on her plate, and the last thing she needs to worry about is her outfit, especially when she’s on the move,” Campbell added, per WWD. “Everyone knows I’m a bit of a germaphobe, so of course, we’ve added antibacterial properties to ensure freshness and cleanliness,” Campbell said.

With a neutral color palette and purple accents, Campbell’s capsule retails for $78 to $895. Additionally, Boss will donate 20% of the revenue from the collection’s sales between Feb. 15 and Feb. 25 to HFR’s Icon360, a nonprofit organization supporting fashion education at HBCUs.



Shop the collection now at hugoboss.com.

Winnie Harlow joins The Sims 4

The vitiligo skin feature in The Sims 4. (Photo courtesy of EA Games)

In The Sims 4 by EA Games, you can be just about anything you want — including your most authentic self.

The ever-popular life simulation game has unveiled an update to include a vitiligo skin feature for players. To help spread the word, supermodel, beauty entrepreneur, and vitiligo advocate Winnie Harlow is teaming up with the game. The update will include original content by Harlow, including a Sims version of her Hollywood “dream” house and a Sims character inspired by her aesthetic and style for players to download. According to a release, Harlow played The Sims growing up and understands how impactful it is to see a Sim that looks like her. She’s far from alone; according to the release, this update has been highly requested by the larger Sims-playing community.

“It’s magical to see The Sims 4 team introduce this new vitiligo feature,” Harlow said in the release. “As a child, I spent a lot of time playing The Sims, and I think it’s so beautiful to be able to represent your true self in-game. This partnership is a powerful statement encouraging players to embrace what makes them unique – both in-game and in real life.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.