Is an embryo a baby?

Some IVF treatment programs came to a halt after an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that considered frozen embryos to be children. There have been ongoing discussions regarding this topic for a while, and the question ends up being: is an embryo a child? Even though some Americans may say yes, science says otherwise. Pediatrician and health and wellness expert Dr. Yolandra Hancock joins “theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” to help us answer this question with factual information.

Health

