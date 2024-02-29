Is an embryo a baby?

A new Alabama Supreme Court ruling has made an impact on IVF treatment facilities in the state.

Feb 29, 2024

Some IVF treatment programs came to a halt after an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that considered frozen embryos to be children. There have been ongoing discussions regarding this topic for a while, and the question ends up being: is an embryo a child? Even though some Americans may say yes, science says otherwise. Pediatrician and health and wellness expert Dr. Yolandra Hancock joins “theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” to help us answer this question with factual information. 

Health

Video

Is an embryo a baby?

Lifestyle

Learn more about the Alabama Supreme Court ruling on frozen embryos from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.

