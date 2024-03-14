Beyoncé encourages 7-year-old who has perfect pitch after hearing girl’s ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ cover

Beyoncé has given her stamp of approval to a 7-year-old girl who created a fully produced cover of her current single, “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

People reported that after creating the cover without any sheet music, young singer Zoë Erianna — who competed on Season 18 of “America’s Got Talent” — received a large bouquet and a note of encouragement from the superstar performer.

After listening to Beyoncé’s No. 1 country song in their car around two weeks ago, young Zoë’s parents posted an Instagram video showing that their daughter was interested in engaging in her own “Texas Hold ‘Em” playing.

Beyoncé, seen at the Feb. 4 Grammy Awards ceremony, recently sent flowers and an encouraging note to a 7-year-old girl who produced a cover of “Texas Hold ‘Em.” (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

She attempts to replicate the banjo-heavy production on a keyboard in the family’s home recording studio, but it takes a lot of work.

“Although Zoë has perfect pitch, timing banjo style rhythm and fingerpicking on keyboard can be a challenge,” her parents wrote in the post’s caption.

However, the video concludes with Zoë self-producing an instrumental version of the song that sounds almost exactly like the version Beyoncé will feature on her upcoming album, “Cowboy Carter.”

After seeing the video, Beyoncé sent Zoë a beautiful bouquet of white flowers on Tuesday from the Bouquet Shop in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

“Your rendition of ‘Texas Hold’ Em’ brought me so much joy,” she shared in a signed note with the bouquet. “You are brilliant, please keep it up.”

Recommended Stories

Beyoncé revealed the title of her upcoming country album this week. Scheduled to be released on March 29, it’s the second-act follow-up to 2022’s “Renaissance.” She teased the pending LP during a Verizon Super Bowl LVIII commercial before surprise-releasing two tracks, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

Since then, “Texas Hold’ Em” has peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and its Hot 100 charts, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the country list.

According to People, Zoë family posted videos on Instagram of the youngster receiving the flowers and shared that “Learning songs by ear from greats like The Queen B has become part of Zoë’s music education.”

A joyful Zoë also shared her appreciation for the bouquet, saying: “It feels exciting and happy, and I’m so happy that she sent this to me.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.