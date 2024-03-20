Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith and more star in ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’

The upcoming series is set 100 years before the first "Star Wars" film, where "sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems."

Mar 20, 2024

Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away.

Disney just dropped the trailer for “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” a brand-new series starring Amandla Stenberg as a dangerous warrior who finds herself deep in the middle of an unraveling mystery.

Amandla Stenberg stars as Mae in Lucasfilm’s “Stars Wars: The Acolyte,” exclusively on Disney+. (Photo: ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd.)

As theGrio previously reported, “Star Wars: The Acolyte” serves as a prequel series, taking place 100 years before “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace,” the first film in the beloved film saga’s chronological order. The “mystery-thriller” series takes fans into the final days of the High Republic era, when Jedi were at their most powerful.

“An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg),” the official synopsis reads. “As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.”

Stenberg leads the series alongside Jung-jae, with Jodie Turner-Smith, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo and Carrie-Anne Moss filling out its cast.

The trailer for “The Acolyte” — which nabbed over 5 million views on YouTube in 24 hours — wastes no time dropping “Star Wars” fans right back into the action and mystery they know and love from it. “Someone is killing Jedi,” a voice warns in the action-packed clip.

Turner-Smith’s Aniseya declares in the trailer: “This isn’t about good or bad. This is about power and who is allowed to use it.”

The first two episodes of “Star Wars: The Acolyte” premiere Tuesday, June 4, exclusively on Disney+.  

