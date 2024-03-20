Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith and more star in ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’

Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away.

Disney just dropped the trailer for “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” a brand-new series starring Amandla Stenberg as a dangerous warrior who finds herself deep in the middle of an unraveling mystery.

Amandla Stenberg stars as Mae in Lucasfilm’s “Stars Wars: The Acolyte,” exclusively on Disney+. (Photo: ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd.)

As theGrio previously reported, “Star Wars: The Acolyte” serves as a prequel series, taking place 100 years before “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace,” the first film in the beloved film saga’s chronological order. The “mystery-thriller” series takes fans into the final days of the High Republic era, when Jedi were at their most powerful.

“An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg),” the official synopsis reads. “As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.”

Stenberg leads the series alongside Jung-jae, with Jodie Turner-Smith, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo and Carrie-Anne Moss filling out its cast.

The trailer for “The Acolyte” — which nabbed over 5 million views on YouTube in 24 hours — wastes no time dropping “Star Wars” fans right back into the action and mystery they know and love from it. “Someone is killing Jedi,” a voice warns in the action-packed clip.

Turner-Smith’s Aniseya declares in the trailer: “This isn’t about good or bad. This is about power and who is allowed to use it.”

The first two episodes of “Star Wars: The Acolyte” premiere Tuesday, June 4, exclusively on Disney+.

