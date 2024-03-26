‘Bad Boys 4’ trailer reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

Get ready for more “Bad Boys.” The official trailer for the fourth “Bad Boys” film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” has dropped, reuniting fans with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s beloved characters Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

(Left to right) Actors Martin Lawrence and Will Smith attend “Bad Boys for Life” photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on Jan. 8, 2020, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” takes place after the events of the last “Bad Boys” installment, “Bad Boys for Life,” with filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning for their second official “Bad Boys” flick. Once again set it Miami, the film seems to tease the cops’ greatest threat yet as they deal with a mysterious framing of their boss Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano).

The trailer gives fans exactly what they’ve come to expect from the iconic franchise: death-defying action sequences, intense highway chase sequences and, of course, plenty of jokes. Chris Bremner wrote the screenplay from the film, with Smith, Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and Doug Belgrad producing, per Deadline. Lawrence, Bremner, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter and Jon Mone executive produce the movie.

Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Pantoliano also star in the film. Smith, as we reported last year, replaces Theresa Randle in the role of Marcus’ wife.

As theGrio previously reported, “Bad Boys for Life” was a huge hit for Sony when it premiered in 2020. The film earned rave reviews from critics and was a smash at the box office, earning more than $400 million worldwide.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” premieres June 7 in theaters.

