Politics Explained: How Trump’s attacks on abortion rights affected Black women

Abortion remains one of the most divisive issues on the ballot this election season, splitting the country along racial, political, and religious lines. Depending on the outcome in November, the future of abortion access could drastically change, placing women’s health and safety in jeopardy.

On this week’s episode of “Politics Explained with Natasha Alford,” we’re looking at how the rollback on abortion rights has impacted Black women.

The tragic case of Amber Thurman

Amber Thurman, a 28-year-old mother in Georgia, tragically lost her life following what should have been a routine medical procedure after taking abortion pills. Thurman sought help at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, Georgia, after she had a rare reaction to the pills when they didn’t expel all the fetal tissue from her body. A D&C or dilation and curettage procedure could’ve safely addressed the issue.

However, newly enacted laws in her home state of Georgia led medical staff to delay intervening, and by the time doctors provided assistance, it was too late. Thurman’s family is now left grieving and demanding answers, calling attention to the broader dangers posed by restrictive abortion laws. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family, and wants accountability from doctors at the hospital.

The case of another Black woman, named Kaitlyn Joshua, highlights how even when a woman intends to keep a pregnancy, abortion care may be necessary.

Joshua, a wife and mother, testified recently at the Democratic National Convention about how when she was having a miscarriage and sought treatment at the hospital, she was turned away from two emergency rooms in Louisiana.

“Because of Louisiana’s abortion ban, no one could confirm I was miscarrying. I was in pain, bleeding so much my husband feared for my life,” Joshua explained. “No woman should experience what I endured, but too many have.”

The legal backdrop: The fall of Roe v. Wade

Scotney Young protests outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Photo by Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In June 2022, the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization removed the constitutional right to abortion, overturning the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed legal abortion since 1973. The ruling handed authority back to individual states, allowing them to set their own laws on abortion access.

This power shift has led many states to impose severe restrictions, some making abortion nearly impossible to obtain. In some states, medical staff are heavily restricted in how they can assist patients seeking abortions. For millions of women, particularly those in states with stringent laws, these barriers put them at higher risk of complications or even death.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade can be traced back to the appointments of three conservative justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett — under former President Donald Trump. These appointments shifted the balance of the Supreme Court, giving conservatives a 6-3 majority. As a result, the court ruled to dismantle nearly 50 years of precedent that had protected abortion rights at the federal level.

In the wake of the Dobbs decision, nearly two dozen states have passed laws restricting or banning abortion outright, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Many states have implemented gestational limits ranging from six to fifteen weeks. These restrictions disproportionately affect women of color, particularly Black women.

The disproportionate impact on women of color

A recent report by the National Partnership for Women and Families and In Our Own Voice, the National Black Women’s Reproductive Agenda, revealed that nearly 7 million Black women — out of the country’s 12 million —live in states with abortion restrictions or bans. The findings highlight the disproportionate impact these laws have on women of color, further exacerbating existing health disparities.

Referencing the death of Amber Thurman, In Our Own Voice issued a statement about how her death reflects risks for Black women across the country:

“What happened to Amber Nicole Thurman was entirely preventable, but this is the post-Dobbs reality for so many Black women, girls and gender-expansive people who live in states like Georgia that not only restrict access, but criminalize the procedure. Doctors are not able to provide the best medical care possible, and Black women–who already face disproportionately high rates of maternal mortality–are dying preventable deaths.”

A call for action and reflection

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about reproductive freedoms at Salus University in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, on May 8, 2024. (Photo by RYAN COLLERD / AFP) (Photo by RYAN COLLERD/AFP via Getty Images)

As the 2024 election draws near, abortion rights will continue to be a defining issue for voters. With states exercising their power to determine access to reproductive healthcare, millions of women’s lives hang in the balance. The question remains: Should abortion rights be restored at the federal level to protect the health and safety of all women?

Vice President Kamala Harris has made abortion a central issue of her campaign and called out the risks to women when laws don’t allow doctors to intervene, as she did in a recent conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

“The former president chose three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would overturn the protections of Roe v. Wade,” Harris explained. “And they did as he intended.”

“Ultimately, the question before us is, what kind of country do we want to live in? And the beauty of a democracy, as long as we can hold on to i t… is each of us has the power.”

The conversation surrounding abortion is far from over, and this election could shape the future of women’s healthcare – and Black women’s reproductive justice – for years to come.

