Gift like theGrio: 12 gifts for new couples by Black-owned brands

They have made it past the soft launches on social media. They’ve met the friends and maybe even the family. Hey, they could even have recently moved in, or gotten engaged or married. We’re talking about new love.

But what does one get a new couple as a gift? From sentimental gifts like custom art to home decor like romantic candles, there are plenty of options by Black-owned brands. If you have any new couples on your gift shopping lists this holiday season, theGrio has rounded up 12 of our favorite gifts from Black-owned brands below.

For their communication

The Actually Curious starter bundle. (Photo credit: Actually Curious)

Communication is an integral part of any relationship. Keep the communication flowing between them, whether they’re a new couple or have been together for decades, with a conversation game like Actually Curious.

The Starter Bundle

Currently on sale for $45

For their bookshelf

“Love in Color” by Bolu Babalola. (Photo credit: Harper Collins)

If the booed-up bibliophiles in your life don’t already own a copy of the short story collection “Love in Color” by Bolu Babalola, fix that for them. Babalola’s collection is filled with love stories from around the world retold.

“Love in Color”

$14.99

For setting the mood

Cuffing season candle by FORVR Mood. (Photo credit: FORVR Mood)

With the low lighting and warm aromas they give off, candles can really set the mood. Help keep the vibes right for couples in your life by gifting them FORVR Mood’s aptly titled Cuffing Season candle, which was recently reformulated.

Cuffing Season candle

$42

For their skin-to-skin

Black Love Body Duo by Haus Urban. (Photo credit: Haus Urban)

The couple that moisturizes together stays together. For the couple who both are your skincare goals, gift them a luxury body oil and butter set with an emphasis on Black love. The Black Love Body Duo by Haus Urban provides a sultry scent and a smooth finish.

The Black Love Body Duo

$75

For their cozy nights

Matching satin-lined sweatsuits by KINApparel. (Photo credit: KINApparel)

What could be cozier than a satin-lined fleece hoodie onesie or sweatsuit? Matching unisex satin-lined fleece hoodies onesies and sweatsuits. Keep all the cozy couples cuddled up this holiday season with matching comfy sets from KINApparel.

Floral Green Thick Set

Currently on sale for $139.98

For their coils and curls

Aqua blue satin bonnet pillowcase by KINApparel. (Photo credit: KINApparel)

Sheets and pillowcase sets are obviously great gifts for couples who live together; they are things they can both make great use of. The sets will go even further with a Black couple if they’re easy-on-the-hair satin. Thankfully, KINApparel has answered the call with a line of reversible satin bonnet pillowcases.

Reversible Satin Bonnet Pillowcase

$28

For their compatibility

(Photo credit: Adobe stock)

One of the biggest topics in astrology is compatibility. For anyone in your life using guesswork to determine if their partner is a match written in the stars, help them know for sure by gifting them a couples’ astrology reading. (And tell them not to worry; pros won’t discourage any pairing from being together. They will only highlight the strengths and weaknesses!)

Couples Reading by Tracey Rogers

$215

For their pour

Love Drunk by Maison Noir Wines. (Photo credit: Maison Noir Wines)

Wine can elevate an average dinner, bring people together, and warm up the spirit. It can also encourage some serious romantic and sultry vibes. Inspire moments worth savoring among couples in your life with a bottle of wine.

Love Drunk by Maison Noir wines

$24

For their toasts

Hand-blown wine glasses by Sister.ly Drinkware. (Photo credit: Sister.ly Drinkware)

You know what goes great with a quality bottle of wine? A set of wine glasses. Keep the smitten sommeliers in your life sipping with a set of stylish, sleek, hand-blown wine glasses.

Hand-blown wine glass set

$23.99

For date nights in

(Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

For any couple who would enjoy a candle-lit dinner with a DIY twist, you can bring the fun and romance of a candlemaking class to them with an at-home candlemaking kit. They will receive everything they need to create scents inspired by each other or to craft scents together in the Candle ‘Lit’ Date Nights kit.

At Home Candle-Making kit

$35

For their walls

“B Love II” by SmardArt. (Photo credit: SmardArt)

A picture is worth a thousand words, but a painting is timeless. Turn your favorite couple into a timeless masterpiece by gifting them a custom art commission, such as a painting or art print by a Black artist.

SmardArt custom art

Prices vary

For their intimacy

(Photo credit: Adobe stock)

For a fun way to encourage intimacy among couples in your life, consider giving them a gift card to a Black-owned adult toy or adult intimacy brand. The New York Toy Collective is not only Black-owned but also queer-positive.

The New York Toy Collective

Prices vary

Kay Wicker is a lifestyle writer for theGrio covering health, wellness, travel, beauty, fashion, and the myriad ways Black people live and enjoy their lives. She has previously created content for magazines, newspapers, and digital brands.

