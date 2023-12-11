Gift like theGrio: 12 gifts for those who give back

There’s something about the holidays that brings the generous spirit out of even the biggest Grinch or Scrooge among us. Let’s face it: whether gifting to family and friends or donating to charitable organizations, one of the best traditions of this time of year is giving to others.

That said, you do not have to choose between supporting worthy causes and giving gifts to friends and family. There are several Black-owned brands whose proceeds benefit worthy missions and causes. There are also many gifts that can help show your support for the most selfless people on your list. In the spirit of the season, theGrio has gathered 12 gifts from Black-owned brands that give back or promote good in some way. Whether you’re shopping for a change-maker, someone who needs support on their advocacy journey, or simply want to pay it forward, we’ve got you covered below.

For the social changer

“The Power of Empathy” by Michael Tennant. (Photo credit: Chronicle Books)

If there’s anyone on your list — in particular, any Black men — looking for a way to impact social change, The Curiosity Lab by Michael Tennant recently dropped “The Power of Empathy: A Thirty-Day Path to Personal Growth and Social Change.”

“The Power of Empathy: A Thirty-Day Path to Personal Growth and Social Change”

$24.85

For the benevolent beauty

The wanderlust collection by Brown Girl Jane. (Photo credit: Brown Girl Jane)

There are some among us who like a little charity with our glow-ups. For any benevolent beauty gurus on your list, 1% of all purchases from Brown Girl Jane go toward charities of your choice, including Planned Parenthood and Race Forward. Plus, the brand launched its own foundation benefiting Black women in business four years ago.

The Wanderlust Collection

$168

For the mental health advocate

The trio collection by Deon Libra. (Photo credit: Deon Libra)

Whether they are unabashed in discussing their own mental health or work in the field, they are a safe space for feelings and the goings on of the mind. They would probably appreciate luxury skincare brand Deon Libra’s core collection, which promotes good skin and good mental health.

The Trio

$155

For the luxury lover

Cloud sock bundle by Brother Vellies. (Photo credit: Brother Vellies)

This person doesn’t just love stepping out in the latest luxury styles, but they love knowing the creation of their wares didn’t cause any harm. For the luxury sustainable wearer, Brother Vellies not only donates 1% of every purchase to a charity of your choice but also sustainably sources its shoes and apparel for both men and women.

Cloud sock bundle

$100

For sisterhood

SHE CAN Sampler Pack by McBride Sisters Wine Company. (Photo credit: McBride Sisters Wine Company)

Wine often makes a welcome gift around the holidays; throw in a charitable component benefitting Black women entrepreneurs in the wine industry, and you’ve got a gift fit for anyone who savors sisterhood as much as Sauvignon Blanc.

SHE CAN Sampler pack

$67.96

For the youth

BLK & Bold’s dark, medium, and light blends. (Photo credit: BLK & Bold coffee/Canva)

Any coffee lovers who love a little charity with their morning cup will be thrilled to know that 5% of BLK & Bold’s proceeds go toward organizations that help Black youth around the country.

Dark Roast Blend, Medium Roast Blend, and Light Roast Blend

$14 each

For the hungry

Soft Baked Chocolate Peppermint cookies by PARTAKE Foods. (Photo credit: PARTAKE Foods)

Partake Foods isn’t just solving issues for families with extreme food insensitivities but also those experiencing food insecurity. The brand partners with organizations like No Kid Hungry to help ensure children with food allergies have access to foods they can eat. Consider supporting families in need by gifting the brand’s limited-edition holiday cookies this season.

Soft Baked Chocolate Peppermint cookies

$18.99

For the eco-conscious

Everyday Shea Bubble Bath by Alaffia. (Photo credit: Alaffia)

They love shea butter and other abundant ingredients from Africa, but they hate the exploitation of the environment and the people that come along with it. For the one who wants smooth skin without perpetuating any ills, they may take comfort with a gift from Alaffia. The skincare brand is a lifetime member of ECOCERT, and pledges all of its products are fairly made.

Everyday Shea Bubble Bath

$14.99

For the do-gooder who does better

Kaya Ceramic Candle sold by Jungalow. (Photo credit: Jungalow)

Trying to be the perfect advocate is a losing battle. You can’t make everyone happy, but once you know better, you do better. For the one on your list who lives their advocacy without the pressure of “getting it right” all the time, they may rejoice at a gift from Jungalow. The brand will be the first to tell you they aren’t perfect, but from planting trees to improving the sustainability of their products and packaging to offering discounts to teachers, nurses and more, they’re doing quite a lot!

Kaya Ceremanic Candle

$42

For the Afrocentric

Medium and small drum baskets sold by Goodee. (Photo credit: Goodee)

Whether it’s their shoes, their food brands, or their home decor, this person loves to support artisans from throughout Africa. Keep their passion alive with a gift like the Baba Tree’s indoor drum basket planter sold by Goodee, a sustainable marketplace that heavily highlights African artisans.

Drum Basket

Medium, currently on sale for $30; Small, currently on sale for $24

For the tree hugger

Redemption Anc 2 True Wireless Buds by House of Marley. (Photo credit: House of Marley)

The late Bob Marley once said, “The Earth vex!” He was referring to the signs of global warming. If his words bring anyone in your life to mind, a pair of sustainably crafted headphones from House of Marley that benefit Earth’s reforestation will be a welcome gift.

Redemption Anc 2 True Wireless Buds

Currently on sale for $159

For the most charitable

(Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

Gifts that give back or promote good are great, but sometimes nothing speaks to the heart like donating to a worthy cause in someone else’s honor. For that someone on your list you know would never want something for themselves, give to someone or something else for them.

Kay Wicker is a lifestyle writer for theGrio, covering health, wellness, travel, beauty, fashion, and the myriad ways Black people live and enjoy their lives. She has previously created content for magazines, newspapers, and digital brands.

