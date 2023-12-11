Gift like theGrio: 12 gifts for those who give back
Looking for gifts for the givers in your life? TheGrio has curated a list of charitable options.
There’s something about the holidays that brings the generous spirit out of even the biggest Grinch or Scrooge among us. Let’s face it: whether gifting to family and friends or donating to charitable organizations, one of the best traditions of this time of year is giving to others.
That said, you do not have to choose between supporting worthy causes and giving gifts to friends and family. There are several Black-owned brands whose proceeds benefit worthy missions and causes. There are also many gifts that can help show your support for the most selfless people on your list. In the spirit of the season, theGrio has gathered 12 gifts from Black-owned brands that give back or promote good in some way. Whether you’re shopping for a change-maker, someone who needs support on their advocacy journey, or simply want to pay it forward, we’ve got you covered below.
For the social changer
If there’s anyone on your list — in particular, any Black men — looking for a way to impact social change, The Curiosity Lab by Michael Tennant recently dropped “The Power of Empathy: A Thirty-Day Path to Personal Growth and Social Change.”
“The Power of Empathy: A Thirty-Day Path to Personal Growth and Social Change”
$24.85
For the benevolent beauty
There are some among us who like a little charity with our glow-ups. For any benevolent beauty gurus on your list, 1% of all purchases from Brown Girl Jane go toward charities of your choice, including Planned Parenthood and Race Forward. Plus, the brand launched its own foundation benefiting Black women in business four years ago.
$168
For the mental health advocate
Whether they are unabashed in discussing their own mental health or work in the field, they are a safe space for feelings and the goings on of the mind. They would probably appreciate luxury skincare brand Deon Libra’s core collection, which promotes good skin and good mental health.
$155
For the luxury lover
This person doesn’t just love stepping out in the latest luxury styles, but they love knowing the creation of their wares didn’t cause any harm. For the luxury sustainable wearer, Brother Vellies not only donates 1% of every purchase to a charity of your choice but also sustainably sources its shoes and apparel for both men and women.
$100
For sisterhood
Wine often makes a welcome gift around the holidays; throw in a charitable component benefitting Black women entrepreneurs in the wine industry, and you’ve got a gift fit for anyone who savors sisterhood as much as Sauvignon Blanc.
$67.96
For the youth
Any coffee lovers who love a little charity with their morning cup will be thrilled to know that 5% of BLK & Bold’s proceeds go toward organizations that help Black youth around the country.
Dark Roast Blend, Medium Roast Blend, and Light Roast Blend
$14 each
For the hungry
Partake Foods isn’t just solving issues for families with extreme food insensitivities but also those experiencing food insecurity. The brand partners with organizations like No Kid Hungry to help ensure children with food allergies have access to foods they can eat. Consider supporting families in need by gifting the brand’s limited-edition holiday cookies this season.
Soft Baked Chocolate Peppermint cookies
$18.99
For the eco-conscious
They love shea butter and other abundant ingredients from Africa, but they hate the exploitation of the environment and the people that come along with it. For the one who wants smooth skin without perpetuating any ills, they may take comfort with a gift from Alaffia. The skincare brand is a lifetime member of ECOCERT, and pledges all of its products are fairly made.
$14.99
For the do-gooder who does better
Trying to be the perfect advocate is a losing battle. You can’t make everyone happy, but once you know better, you do better. For the one on your list who lives their advocacy without the pressure of “getting it right” all the time, they may rejoice at a gift from Jungalow. The brand will be the first to tell you they aren’t perfect, but from planting trees to improving the sustainability of their products and packaging to offering discounts to teachers, nurses and more, they’re doing quite a lot!
$42
For the Afrocentric
Whether it’s their shoes, their food brands, or their home decor, this person loves to support artisans from throughout Africa. Keep their passion alive with a gift like the Baba Tree’s indoor drum basket planter sold by Goodee, a sustainable marketplace that heavily highlights African artisans.
Medium, currently on sale for $30; Small, currently on sale for $24
For the tree hugger
The late Bob Marley once said, “The Earth vex!” He was referring to the signs of global warming. If his words bring anyone in your life to mind, a pair of sustainably crafted headphones from House of Marley that benefit Earth’s reforestation will be a welcome gift.
Redemption Anc 2 True Wireless Buds
Currently on sale for $159
For the most charitable
Gifts that give back or promote good are great, but sometimes nothing speaks to the heart like donating to a worthy cause in someone else’s honor. For that someone on your list you know would never want something for themselves, give to someone or something else for them.
Kay Wicker is a lifestyle writer for theGrio, covering health, wellness, travel, beauty, fashion, and the myriad ways Black people live and enjoy their lives. She has previously created content for magazines, newspapers, and digital brands.
