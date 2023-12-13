ABC drops ‘Abbott Elementary’ season 3 trailer

The hit sitcom is set to return in February 2024.

Dec 13, 2023

“Abbott Elementary” is finally returning! The beloved ABC sitcom will once again grace our screens this February, and ABC just dropped a first look at what is to come for the fictional elementary school staff.

Quinta Brunson in “Abbott Elementary.” (ABC/Scott Everett White)

The teaser wastes no time reuniting viewers with their favorite teachers at Abbott Elementary, as People reported. Janine Teagues (series star and creator Quinta Brunson) says at the top of the clip, “This is an excellent school and your children are learning.” In classic “Abbott” fashion, a parent immediately chimes in, saying, “Yeah, right,” to which Janine responds, “Yeah! It is right!”

Set to “Welcome Back” by Mase, the trailer also highlights characters like Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti), Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) and of course Ava Coleman (Janelle James). At the end of the clip, Janine declares, “I’m just so happy to be back,” to which Ava responds, “Do you work here? Oh, this is embarrassing… for you!”

As theGrio previously reported, the hit sitcom was one of the many shows affected by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes earlier in the summer, leading to the push from a fall to winter premiere. Still, the series has remained in the headlines due to its various nominations in upcoming industry ceremonies.

The series was nominated for Best Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Brunson), Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Tyler James Williams), and Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph). The show, Brunson, James and Ralph also earned Critics Choice Awards nominations last week. Both the Critics Choice Awards and the Emmys are set to air in January.

The third season of “Abbott Elementary” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 7 on ABC.

