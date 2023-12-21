Watch: White House updates on the conflict in Congo

Dec 21, 2023

On this week’s edition of “The Hill with April Ryan,” theGrio’s Washington Bureau Chief and White House Correspondent, April D. Ryan, discusses the new policing database launched by the Justice Department. The database will keep a record of federal officers who commit violations or misconduct compiled by law enforcement agencies.

“The Hill” also provides an update on the cease-fire in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the international intervention to extend that agreement. Ryan also dives into Vice President Kamala Harris’ efforts to galvanize lawmakers on abortion rights. Lastly, U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts introduced a bill to counter the wave of book bans in American classrooms. Watch “The Hill with April Ryan” on theGrio.com!

