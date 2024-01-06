Where to find Black-owned activewear to replace your Lululemon

Alright, 2024, we see you: New Year, new vibes and a fresh chance to redefine your fitness game with a side of social consciousness. This week, social media shared a collective side-eye at Lululemon’s founder, Chip Wilson, after he unapologetically criticized the brand’s recent diversity and inclusion efforts.

“[Lululemon is] trying to become like the Gap, everything to everybody,” said former CEO Wilson, a board member of the brand, as previously reported by theGrio. “And I think the definition of a brand is that you’re not everything to everybody… You’ve got to be clear that you don’t want certain customers coming in.”

Wilson’s criticism, combined with his long history of offensive commentary and recent racial discrimination allegations against the brand, have left many questioning Lululemon’s values. More importantly, the luxury activewear company’s woes have reminded consumers that the pieces they wear should align with their personal values as much as their curves. Thankfully, Lululemon is not the only brand offering butter-smooth leggings and body-contouring activewear.

TheGrio curated a list of Black-owned athleisure brands that fuse fashion and function. With inclusivity stitched into every seam, this activewear does more than hold up to your squats.

EleVen by Venus Williams

(Photo: EleVen by Venus Williams)

Founded by Olympic gold medalist and tennis title titan Venus Williams, EleVen is a fashion-forward activewear brand blurring the lines between workout and everyday apparel. Inspired by her love for tennis, Williams says she “started EleVen with the dream of creating a community to help empower women to feel and do their best in clothing that they can feel confident in on and off the court.”

Damihow

(Photo: Damihow)

Dedicated to perfecting the fit and fabrics of activewear to ensure wearers look good and feel comfortable, Damihow is an activewear brand working to increase Black representation in the fitness world. With pieces for both men and women, the Black-woman-owned brand believes style should not be compromised in activewear.

Solely fit

(Photo: Solely Fit)

Wanting women to feel powerfully confident, Stefania Okolie founded Solely Fit. “Solely Fit intends to capture the beautiful narrative of a woman’s body and the core of who she is while empowering her to be all that she is inherently destined to be.” Both fashionable and practical, these pieces are just as good for a day in the gym as they are for running errands.

Joja

(Photo: Joja)

Co-founded by former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes, Joja is an activewear brand that streamlines fitness fashion. Offering a mix of bold colors and neutral tones, the brand’s premium workout sets are designed to wick away sweat and keep you cool and comfortable, no matter where you are.

Grind Like A Doll (GLAD)

(Photo: Grind Like A Doll)

Blurring the lines between form and function, Grind Like A Doll (GLAD) is an athleisure brand creating everyday essentials for your closet. By prioritizing community, the brand hopes to empower women through size inclusivity (S-3XL) and high-quality pieces.

Recommended Stories

Actively Black

(Photo: Actively Black)

Created by former basketball player Lanny Smith, Actively Black is an athleisure brand filling the Black representation gap within athleticwear. With pieces for men and women, the brand’s mission is “to uplift and re-invest back into the Black community and to improve the mental health and physical fitness of our people.”

Scorpion Fit

(Photo: Scorpion Fit)

Scorpion Fit is a Black-owned, sustainable activewear brand that puts people at the center of its designs. The brand’s buttery soft fabrics are crafted to feel like a second skin and “flow with your every movement from morning yoga to your afternoon lifting session to evening teatime on the couch.” Originally focused on women’s activewear, the brand recently expanded to offer unisex sets.

Zoezi

(Photo: Zoezi)

Translating to “exercise” in Swahili, Zoezi is a lifestyle fitness brand reimagining African artistic expression. Through its designs, colors and patterns, the brand hopes to inspire Afrocentric creativity and motivate its customers.

“It is my vision that Zoezi inspires you to feel good, and by looking good while working out, you’ll be more motivated to stay fit,” said the brand’s founder, Yvonne Bulimo.

Body by Neeks

(Photo: Body by Neeks)

Body by Neeks is a lifestyle workout brand offering an array of products to help you reach your fitness goals. With gym essentials, clothing and meal plans, the brand is a one-stop shop for gym aficionados and beginners.

Roam Loud

(Photo: Roam Loud)

Featured on Oprah’s 2023 ”Favorite Things” list, Roam Loud is an athleisure brand and community hoping to encourage women to “live a life of freedom.” Encouraging its consumers to move through the world on their terms, the brand creates eye-catching pieces that complement melanated skin and boost confidence.

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.