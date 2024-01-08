Issa Rae shares heartwarming Golden Globes moment with young Black ‘Recess Therapy’ stars

Last night, NBC hosted the 2024 Golden Globes. During the evening of wins, snubs, and red-hot fashion looks, Issa Rae stood out like a ray of sunshine — literally and figuratively. As the “Insecure” creator walked the carpet in a gold Pamella Roland gown, she stopped and spoke with some children from the hit web series “Recess Therapy” who were invited to interview stars at this year’s awards show.

Widely known as the creator that launched the viral “corn-kid” video, Recess Therapy’s host Julian Shapiro-Barnum and two of his young co-stars got the chance to speak with Rae, which led to a wholesome, heartwarming moment.

“I saw you on ‘Barbie,’” one of the little girls exclaimed excitedly as Rae approached them. “You were the president […] I wanted to be you when I was [watching] ‘Barbie.’”

As the two excited Black girls gushed over meeting their favorite character from the blockbuster film, Rae seemed equally as excited to speak to them.

“You could be her easily,” Rae responded to the girls’ praise. “What would be your first rule as president?”

For these “Barbie” fans, the first rule in Barbie World would be “being sassy.” The “Recess Therapy” girls wrapped the cute interaction by offering the actress matching friendship bracelets.

In addition to creating this heartwarming red carpet-moment, many social media users commented that this interview serves as a beautiful reminder of the importance of representation.

From the diversity seen within “Barbie” to Halle Bailey’s debut in “The Little Mermaid,” the films released in 2023 showed a shift toward more inclusive on-screen storytelling and representation.

