Lionel Richie reacts to daughter Sofia Richie Grainge’s pregnancy announcement

The youngest daughter of Lionel Richie, 25-year-old Sofia Richie Grainge, is pregnant with her first child, and her famous father is expressing his excitement.

On Thursday, Richie Grainge publicly revealed she was expecting a baby by her husband, Elliot Grainge, in an exclusive with Vogue. The mom-to-be shared insights into her pregnancy journey thus far and how she told her father— who is already grandpa to his oldest daughter Nicole Richie’s two children — that he was about to be a grandpa again.

Richie Grainge said she and her husband visited each of their parents with gift boxes from the designer brand Hermès and told them she had brought them a gift. Thinking they were about to receive a fancy gift from her recent Milan Fashion Week travels, their parents were pleasantly surprised to find three pregnancy tests instead.

(Left to right) Sofia Richie Grainge and her father, singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, are shown in 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

“Everyone was like, ‘Ooooh, Hermès!’ But then they opened it, and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it],” she said, adding, “Watching their reaction go from like, ‘I’m about to get an expensive present’ to like ‘I’m about to get a grandchild’ was really sweet.”

Richie shares Richie Grainge with his former wife, Diane Richie. Following his daughter’s announcement, he took to his Instagram to express his joy and support.

“My little girl is having a baby!” Richie captioned a repost of his daughter’s photo shoot with Vogue.

Speaking to Vogue, Richie Grainge said she waited to reveal her news to the public until she reached certain pregnancy milestones. She also wanted to protect her journey with her husband.

“I wasn’t not posting because I felt like I wanted to have this grand announcement,” she said. “There was an anxiety for me about hitting certain milestones [when it came to the pregnancy], and once I passed that 21-week mark, I felt like I was in the safe zone.”

“Now that I’m there, I feel like I’ve made it over the major hurdles, and I feel safe and comfortable announcing it,” Richie Grainge noted, “and I can now have those open conversations and be honest with the people watching my videos.”

The fashion designer and model also shared hopes she has for her baby, whose due date is “up in the air,” but likely spring or early summer.

“”I want to raise a smart, kind person,” Richie Grainge told the publication. “I really value manners and being polite and being kind to everyone because that was instilled in me at a young age.”

