Dak Prescott officially a father after girlfriend gives birth to leap day baby

Congratulations are in order for Dak Prescott!

According to People, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his girlfriend, influencer Sarah Jane Ramos, commemorated leap day — which rolls around every four years on Feb. 29 — with the birth of their daughter.

The new father addressed his newborn only as “MJ” when speaking with reporters about his unfamiliar fatherhood role at a recent Children’s Cancer Fund event in Dallas.

NFL quarterback Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys (above) and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, are new parents following the birth of their daughter on Feb. 29. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“I feel different,” Prescott shared.

“When you wake up in the morning, and you see that baby, you understand responsibilities. And everything that I’ve always wanted for myself, but you want that for somebody else even more,” he said, adding, “Yeah, it’s special.”

Prescott and Ramos were first romantically linked in September, when she watched the Cowboys defeat the New York Giants during the opening week of the 2023 NFL season, People reported.

The couple announced in November via Instagram that they were expecting a baby girl, with Ramos sharing several black-and-white maternity photos of herself.

“A little bit of heaven sent down to Earth,” Ramos wrote, tagging the NFL star. “Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you @_4dak.”

Prescott sweetly commented on his girlfriend’s post, writing, “How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained!”

He also reshared a photo from Ramos on his Instagram Story, expressing how “beyond blessed” he felt to be expecting his first child.

Posted the proud Prescott, according to People: “Girl dad incoming…”

