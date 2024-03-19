Generous Drake strikes again with $25,000 for pregnant fan who wanted a ‘rich baby daddy’

A pregnant Drake fan is $25,000 richer, thanks to a generous gift from the rapper himself.

Video shared on X showed the “God’s Plan” artist talking to a female fan in the audience at his concert at Frost Bank Financial Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, according to People.

The woman held a sign that read, “I’m five months pregnant, can you be my Rich Baby Daddy?” in reference to the track featuring Sexyy Red and SZA off his latest album, “For All The Dogs.”

Drake speaks at his 2021 ‘Til Death Do Us Part rap battle in Long Beach, California. The rapper recently gifted $25K to a pregnant fan at his It’s All A Blur Tour: Big As the What? show in San Antonio. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Well, first of all, I don’t wanna offend your real baby daddy, but I would love to — first of all, get you out of the pit so we can put you somewhere safe like the VIP or some s—,” Drake replied. “Cause you can’t be pregnant getting bounced around. When I start playing some of these slappers, we can’t have you getting pushed around.”

He added: “Second of all, I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama.”

For the last six months, Drake has made it a point to lavishly gift fans in the crowds during his and J. Cole’s It’s All a Blur Tour: Big As the What? shows.

People reported that the Grammy winner carried a pink Hermés Birkin purse onto the stage in Los Angeles in August, scanning the audience for a lucky recipient before handing over the high-end handbag, which retails between $10,000 and $30,000.

In October, Drake gifted $50,000 to a fan who was supposed to see the show with his girlfriend, but the two had recently broken up. At the time, Drake shared that he’s usually one to “do something nice for a lady” at his shows, but he was a fan of the sign the man was holding.

“I like that sign. That’s a good sign to pick tonight,” Drake told the concert-goer, whose sign read, “I spent all my savings buying tickets for me and my ex, but Honestly, Nevermind, it’s really Her Loss.”

The poster referenced two of Drake’s album titles, “Honestly, Nevermind” and “Her Loss.”

“You know what?” Drake added. “She’s gonna feel real f—ed up ’cause I’m a give you 50 bands, so you gon’ flex on her tonight.”

Earlier this month, the “First Person Shooter” rapper made his most considerable contribution to date at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, where he agreed to pay off the mortgage on the home of a fan’s late mother.

“You said, ‘[Pay] off my mom’s house, rest in peace.’ Your mom passed away? Alright. And you owe … Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here,” Drake said after reading the fan’s sign and learning that he owed $160,000. “This is a lot of money right here.”

He then shared that he would pay the hefty sum “out of my pocket” for the house’s mortgage, adding, “Rest in peace to your momma.”

