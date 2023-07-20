Everything you need to know about Black comedy

From stand-up acts to hit movies, Black comedy has been driving the culture for generations. Learn more about its history, and get some recommendations for a watch party too.

Black Comedy Month is coming up in August, and with that in mind, theGrio is taking a deep dive into the history of comedy in African-American culture. The comedic tradition has been around since the early days of the United States and continues to influence not only entertainment circles but political conversations.

Kevin Hart attends the WSJ Tech D.Live at Montage Laguna Beach in November 2018 in Laguna Beach, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal and WSJ. Magazine)

A history of Black comedy

African-American comedy has its roots in the very beginning of the history of the United States, with the traditions of the African people who were brought here and enslaved in the 17th century. According to comedian Darryl Littleton, who wrote “Black Comedians on Black Comedy: How African-Americans Taught Us to Laugh,” much of Black comedy stems from the ways enslaved people used humor to cope with the horrors they were being forced to endure.

Littleton, who died in 2021, told NPR in a 2007 interview that enslaved people took their tradition of humor, stemming from jesters to the kings in Africa, and made fun of their masters.

“And it’s interesting because the minstrel era, minstrelsy, came from slave owners watching slaves on their off hours allegedly being in natural behavior. However, what the slaves were doing was making fun of the masters,” he told NPR.

This comedy tradition continued for over two centuries until it evolved with the emergence of stand-up routines. Even in a segregated United States, Black comedians made their mark on the culture, often while making statements about the reality of being Black. From the early days of Redd Foxx and Moms Mabley, who was the first female comedian to headline Harlem’s Apollo Theater, came a tradition of trailblazers such as Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg and a host of others.

Comedian and political activist Dick Gregory on March 30, 1965. He was one of the first Black comedians to perform for white audiences. (Photo by Harry Dempster/Express/Getty Images)

Many Black comedians spoke out about the racism and segregation they faced daily, none more so than Dick Gregory. In using his comedy to directly address civil rights issues, he was able to be a voice despite the roadblocks of segregation and became one of the first Black comedians to perform before a white audience. Even after he turned his attention to activism against the Vietnam War and for the expansion of civil rights, he left a legacy that the comedians who followed used as a springboard.

Now, it’s not uncommon to find Black comedians touching on hot-button issues such as racism and police brutality.

Stand-up and commentary

Here are some of today’s comedians you should check out as part of your Black comedy binge-watching:

Wanda Sykes attends the ‘Netflix Is A Joke’ screening at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles in May 2019. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Never one to shy away from telling it like it is, Wanda Sykes has a sharp style of humor that confronts political realities head-on. Her latest special, which dropped on Netflix in May, is “I’m an Entertainer.” In it, she tackles topics such as COVID, the Jan. 6 insurrection and her personal life.

Kevin Hart: Philadelphia native Kevin Hart knows how to get a laugh out of people, no matter the circumstances. He released a special on Netflix in 2020 from his living room, and the show, “Zero F–ks Given” brought humor to pandemic living and became the streamer’s top comedy special.

Dave Chappelle: Last year, theGrio awarded Dave Chappelle the Cultural Icon Award at theGrio Awards. That’s because, despite the controversy that stems from accusations of transphobia in his act, he has undoubtedly left his mark on Black comedy forever. His latest special, “What’s in a Name?” is on Netflix now.

Tiffany Haddish: After the success of the 2017 film “Girls Trip,” Tiffany Haddish’s star took off, though it dimmed last year in the wake of a sex abuse lawsuit, which was later dropped. Her most recent special, “Black Mitzvah,” is on Netflix and deals with her Jewish roots and turning 40, among other things.

Roy Wood Jr. poses as he arrives for the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April 2022. This year, the comedian was the host at the dinner. (Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AP, File)

Roy Wood Jr.: If you’ve seen “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” then you know how hilarious Roy Wood Jr. is as he tackles political reality as well as everyday life. His roasts and remarks in April as host of the White House Correspondents’ Associaton dinner provided a master class in comedy.

Amber Ruffin: Fans of political humor really should be watching “The Amber Ruffin Show” on Peacock. It’s a late-night talk show with killer monologues and sharp insight into current events from the longtime “Late Night with Seth Meyers” writer.

Amber Ruffin attends the New York premiere of Apple TV’s “Gutsy” in September 2022. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Television shows

If stand-up and commentary aren’t your style, you can always check out one of these Black television comedy shows. We’ve included both old and new shows, depending on whether you’re in the mood for nostalgia or something fresh.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: You really can’t go wrong with a “Fresh Prince” rewatch. It’s been more than 30 years since it debuted, and we still love this show. It’s been reimagined in “Bel-Air,” but that show is a drama, not a comedy.

“Family Matters”: “Did I do that?” Really, who can resist going back to watch some old “Family Matters” episodes? This show is so good, reboot rumors keep surfacing.

“Ballers”: If you’re getting hyped for football season to start, “Ballers” will scratch that sports itch while cracking you up the whole time.

“The Proud Family”: This animated Disney show was so good that it came back; the sequel, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” is currently airing on Disney+

The cast of “The Cosby Show.” (Photo: NBC)

“The Cosby Show”: Despite Bill Cosby’s fall from grace, “The Cosby Show,” which aired from 1984 to 1992, is still one of the great Black television shows of all time.

“Black-ish”: We can’t recommend “Black-ish” enough if you’re looking for a modern Black comedy. You should also check out its spinoffs, “Grown-ish” and “Mixed-ish.”

“Dear White People”: You can’t beat “Dear White People” if you’re looking for modern satire, especially if you enjoyed the movie of the same name that it’s based on.

On the big screen

If you’re in the mood for popcorn and a good comedy movie with Black stars, here are a few you can check out:

“Friday”: A classic from the ’90s, “Friday” is exactly right for a Friday night. Ice Cube and Chris Tucker have an amazing comedic back-and-forth.

“Coming to America”: Can anything compare to the comedic masterpiece of 1988’s “Coming to America”? This one’s definitely worth a watch (or rewatch), as is its 2021 sequel, “Coming 2 America,” which reunites Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy.

Arsenio Hall (left) and Eddie Murphy star in “Coming 2 America.” (Photo Courtesy of Amazon Studios)

“Sister Act”: Not only are “Sister Act” and its sequel classic ’90s comedies in their own right, but the original also has spawned a Broadway musical and yet another sequel, with the third “Sister Act” movie set to come out next year.

“Diary of a Mad Black Woman”: We couldn’t make a list of Black comedy movies without including Madea. Tyler Perry debuted the character with this movie, but a Madea marathon wouldn’t be uncalled for to celebrate Black Comedy Month.

“White Chicks”: The Wayans brothers created an instant classic with “White Chicks,” which came out in 2004. Directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans, the comedy stars Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans. Though there have been some rumblings of a sequel, nothing has ever been confirmed.

“Girls Trip” cast members (from left), Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah, were together in June 2017, at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images for Universal)

“Girls Trip”: This comedy is chock full of hilarious Black women and just recently was greenlit for a sequel, with the original cast set to return.

There’s no shortage of good comedy featuring Black performers. Whether you’re seeking old classics or new stand-ups, go find something to laugh about.