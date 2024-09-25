10 Black Latino celebrities breaking barriers in Hollywood

They hail from Ghana, the Dominican Republic, Somalia, Puerto Rico, and everywhere in between. There are approximately 6 million Afro-Latino individuals living in the United States, which accounts for 2% of the adult population. Afro-Latino actors are as rich and diverse as the places they come from – and they’re proving that they have a place in the entertainment industry. Despite decades of underrepresentation and typecasting, these Afro-Latino talents are breaking borders and barriers.

Trailblazing Afro-Latino actors

MJ Rodriguez

MJ Rodriguez is best known for her work as Blanca Evangelista, the HIV-positive dancer, nail artist and nurse in the critically acclaimed FX series “Pose.” The Afro-Puerto Rican made history as the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe and the first to receive an Emmy nomination in a major category. Off-screen she served vocals as Audrey in the Pasadena Playhouse production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Mj Rodriguez attends The 2020 MAKERS Conference at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on February 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MAKERS)

Laz Alonso

Before Cuban-American Laz Alonso hit the silver screen, you could find him on Wall Street working as an investment banker. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Alonso got his start in entertainment as a host for BET and NYLA, before his big break in 2009 playing Fenix Calderon in the fourth “Fast & Furious” film. He followed that up as Tsu’tey in the sci-fi hit “Avatar.” The Howard University alum has also had a variety of roles in TV shows.

Laz Alonso (Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson, of Afro-Panamanian descent, rose to prominence in her role as Sam White in the film “Dear White People” and continued her success that same year in Ava DuVernay’s “Selma. Before that, she was in Tyler Perry’s film adaption of “For Colored Girls,” a weighty drama about a group of Black women in New York City. Thompson was raised in both Los Angeles and Brooklyn, and she credits her mother with helping her explore her identity, “My mom is a woman of color even though she might not be readily identified as such and I feel like because of that, she always gave me space to explore my identity; get in touch with who I am.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05:Tessa Thompson attends the Premiere Of HBO’s “Westworld” Season 3 TCL Chinese Theatre on March 05, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rosario Dawson

Of Cuban and African ancestry, Rosario Dawson’s first big role happened in 1995 with “Kids,” the independent film about promiscuous New York City teens. She kept busy in the early 2000s with appearances in “Men in Black II,” “Rent” and “Seven Pounds.” She returned to her independent film roots to star alongside Vanessa Hudgens in “Gimme Shelter.”

Rosario Dawson at the “Ahsoka” FYC Event held at the DGA Theater on June 2, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Gina Torres

Spanish-speaking and opera-singing Gina Torres has put her skills to work in major TV shows including “Suits” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.” In addition to being a leading lady, she’s had supporting roles in shows such as “24,” “Gossip Girl” and “The Vampire Diaries.” Torres is also the executive producer of her own spin-off series, “Pearson,” inspired by her character of Jessica Pearson in “Suits.”

Gina Torres attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Amara La Negra

Diana Danelys De Los Santos, known as Amara La Negra, was singing at age four on the Spanish language show “Sabado Gigante” as the only Black female cast member. De Los Santos’s music career included the hit “Ayy,” but she suffered harassment for her skin color. On “Love & Hip Hop: Miami,” De Los Santos dealt with colorism as an Afro-Latina.

Afro-Latina singer Amara La Negra (Getty Images)

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo’s breakout role came with his portrayal of Mr. Bones in the Tony-winning musical “The Scottsboro Boys.” His powerful performances caught the attention of director Barry Jenkins, who cast him in the Oscar-winning film “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Domingo’s career soared further when he played the charismatic preacher in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” earning widespread acclaim and solidifying his status as one of the most dynamic and versatile actors of his generation. Domingo is of Belizean and Guatemalan descent.

Colman Domingo (Getty Images)

Jharrel Jerome

Jharrel Jerome came to fame quickly in 2016 when he was cast as young Kevin in the Oscar-nominated film “Moonlight.” Director Ava DuVernay took notice of him during his audition for “When They See Us” and offered him the role of Korey Wise. As a result, Jerome became the first Afro-Latino and Dominican to win an Emmy award in an acting category.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 27: Jharrel Jerome attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Dascha Polanco

Dascha Polanco, a Dominican-born actress, dazzled as Daya Diaz in “Orange is the New Black” from 2013 to 2019. In 2021, she was tapped to play Cuca, one of the salon ladies in the screen adaptation of the Hispanic hip-hop musical “In the Heights.” Her voice can also be heard in the animated series “Karma’s World.”

Dascha Polanco is giving us old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas built a reputation as a versatile actress through her work on stage, particularly in the acclaimed one-woman show “Sistah Supreme.” Her talent caught the eye of director Steven Soderbergh, leading to roles in TV series like “David Makes Man” and “In Treatment.” In 2023, she gained widespread recognition for her role as Tina on the hit show “The Bear,” showcasing her dynamic range and securing her place as a standout performer in the industry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Liza Colón-Zayas, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “The Bear”, poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Future of Afro-Latino Representation in Hollywood

There’s always a need for more diverse storytelling in Hollywood, and Afro-Latino actors are poised to continue to fill the gap. These talented creators are changing the narratives around diversity in TV and film while opening up doors for others who look like them.

Recommended Stories