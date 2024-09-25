10 Black Latino celebrities breaking barriers in Hollywood
Here are ten Afro-Latino actors making waves in the entertainment industry and highlighting diversity in Latino and Hispanic communities.
They hail from Ghana, the Dominican Republic, Somalia, Puerto Rico, and everywhere in between. There are approximately 6 million Afro-Latino individuals living in the United States, which accounts for 2% of the adult population. Afro-Latino actors are as rich and diverse as the places they come from – and they’re proving that they have a place in the entertainment industry. Despite decades of underrepresentation and typecasting, these Afro-Latino talents are breaking borders and barriers.
Trailblazing Afro-Latino actors
MJ Rodriguez
MJ Rodriguez is best known for her work as Blanca Evangelista, the HIV-positive dancer, nail artist and nurse in the critically acclaimed FX series “Pose.” The Afro-Puerto Rican made history as the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe and the first to receive an Emmy nomination in a major category. Off-screen she served vocals as Audrey in the Pasadena Playhouse production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Laz Alonso
Before Cuban-American Laz Alonso hit the silver screen, you could find him on Wall Street working as an investment banker. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Alonso got his start in entertainment as a host for BET and NYLA, before his big break in 2009 playing Fenix Calderon in the fourth “Fast & Furious” film. He followed that up as Tsu’tey in the sci-fi hit “Avatar.” The Howard University alum has also had a variety of roles in TV shows.
Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson, of Afro-Panamanian descent, rose to prominence in her role as Sam White in the film “Dear White People” and continued her success that same year in Ava DuVernay’s “Selma. Before that, she was in Tyler Perry’s film adaption of “For Colored Girls,” a weighty drama about a group of Black women in New York City. Thompson was raised in both Los Angeles and Brooklyn, and she credits her mother with helping her explore her identity, “My mom is a woman of color even though she might not be readily identified as such and I feel like because of that, she always gave me space to explore my identity; get in touch with who I am.”
Rosario Dawson
Of Cuban and African ancestry, Rosario Dawson’s first big role happened in 1995 with “Kids,” the independent film about promiscuous New York City teens. She kept busy in the early 2000s with appearances in “Men in Black II,” “Rent” and “Seven Pounds.” She returned to her independent film roots to star alongside Vanessa Hudgens in “Gimme Shelter.”
Gina Torres
Spanish-speaking and opera-singing Gina Torres has put her skills to work in major TV shows including “Suits” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.” In addition to being a leading lady, she’s had supporting roles in shows such as “24,” “Gossip Girl” and “The Vampire Diaries.” Torres is also the executive producer of her own spin-off series, “Pearson,” inspired by her character of Jessica Pearson in “Suits.”
Amara La Negra
Diana Danelys De Los Santos, known as Amara La Negra, was singing at age four on the Spanish language show “Sabado Gigante” as the only Black female cast member. De Los Santos’s music career included the hit “Ayy,” but she suffered harassment for her skin color. On “Love & Hip Hop: Miami,” De Los Santos dealt with colorism as an Afro-Latina.
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo’s breakout role came with his portrayal of Mr. Bones in the Tony-winning musical “The Scottsboro Boys.” His powerful performances caught the attention of director Barry Jenkins, who cast him in the Oscar-winning film “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Domingo’s career soared further when he played the charismatic preacher in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” earning widespread acclaim and solidifying his status as one of the most dynamic and versatile actors of his generation. Domingo is of Belizean and Guatemalan descent.
Jharrel Jerome
Jharrel Jerome came to fame quickly in 2016 when he was cast as young Kevin in the Oscar-nominated film “Moonlight.” Director Ava DuVernay took notice of him during his audition for “When They See Us” and offered him the role of Korey Wise. As a result, Jerome became the first Afro-Latino and Dominican to win an Emmy award in an acting category.
Dascha Polanco
Dascha Polanco, a Dominican-born actress, dazzled as Daya Diaz in “Orange is the New Black” from 2013 to 2019. In 2021, she was tapped to play Cuca, one of the salon ladies in the screen adaptation of the Hispanic hip-hop musical “In the Heights.” Her voice can also be heard in the animated series “Karma’s World.”
Liza Colón-Zayas
Liza Colón-Zayas built a reputation as a versatile actress through her work on stage, particularly in the acclaimed one-woman show “Sistah Supreme.” Her talent caught the eye of director Steven Soderbergh, leading to roles in TV series like “David Makes Man” and “In Treatment.” In 2023, she gained widespread recognition for her role as Tina on the hit show “The Bear,” showcasing her dynamic range and securing her place as a standout performer in the industry.
The Future of Afro-Latino Representation in Hollywood
There’s always a need for more diverse storytelling in Hollywood, and Afro-Latino actors are poised to continue to fill the gap. These talented creators are changing the narratives around diversity in TV and film while opening up doors for others who look like them.
