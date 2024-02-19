Red carpet: Black glamour wins at the 2024 BAFTAs

As the 2024 awards season continues, the 77th British Academy Film Awards, better known as the BAFTAs, kept the momentum going on Sunday night as international celebrities and British royalty alike descended on the Royal Festival Hall in London. Two of this season’s standouts, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and writer-director Cord Jefferson, were among the night’s winners for Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay, respectively. However, there was also plenty of winning style among the Black celebrities on the evening’s red carpet, including Naomi Campbell, Rising Star nominee Ayo Edebiri, Best Actress nominee Fantasia Barrino, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch and many more.

With the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Oscars, and the NAACP Awards yet to come this awards season, there will no doubt be more wins to celebrate, but coinciding with Fashion Month, the BAFTAs also marked a celebration of style. Who understood the assignment? Check out theGrio’s gallery below to see which celebrities showcased winning style.

Fantasia Barrino Fantasia Barrino attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Kingsley Ben-Adir Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Ayo Edebiri Ayo Edebiri attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Sheila Atim Sheila Atim attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Lashana Lynch Lashana Lynch attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Sabrina Elba Sabrina Elba attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Sophie Wilde Sophie Wilde attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Adjoa Andoh Adjoa Andoh attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Oloni Oloni attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Archie Madekwe Archie Madekwe attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Daryl McCormack Daryl McCormack attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Sope Dirisu Sope Dirisu attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Da'Vine Joy Randolph Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Taylor Russell Taylor Russell attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Keegan-Michael Key Keegan-Michael Key attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Dominique Tipper Dominique Tipper attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah attend the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Colman Domingo Colman Domingo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Joy Sunday Joy Sunday attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Bobi Wine Bobi Wine attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Tracy Ifeachor Tracy Ifeachor attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Daniel Francis Daniel Francis attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) India Amarteifio India Amarteifio attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Fantasia Barrino Fantasia Barrino attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

