What in the confused little lost sheep is going on with Kanye West who wore both a MAGA hat and a sweatshirt cappin’ for Colin Kaepernick, TMZ reports.

One of these things is not like the others. One of these things do NOT belong.

On Thursday, West visited the office of the Fader sporting a red Make American Great Again hat that has won him criticism in the past, but this time he explained that he changed the hat’s shape and infused “positive energy” into it.

“But it’s my hat, I redesigned it. I changed the brim, I mean I changed the shape right here and I put positive energy into the hat.” @kanyewest at the @thefader offices this morning. 🎥 @Jasonmpeterson pic.twitter.com/uhYZHb7L5U — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) September 27, 2018