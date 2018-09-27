What in the confused little lost sheep is going on with Kanye West who wore both a MAGA hat and a sweatshirt cappin’ for Colin Kaepernick, TMZ reports.
One of these things is not like the others. One of these things do NOT belong.
On Thursday, West visited the office of the Fader sporting a red Make American Great Again hat that has won him criticism in the past, but this time he explained that he changed the hat’s shape and infused “positive energy” into it.
“But it’s my hat, I redesigned it. I changed the brim, I mean I changed the shape right here and I put positive energy into the hat.” @kanyewest at the @thefader offices this morning.
He also wore a shirt with Kaepernick’s name across it. He wore the hate supporting the very man who called Kaepernick a “son of a b*tch” and rails against him for protesting police brutality.
An oxymoron of sorts by a m—oh, never mind!
Recently West lodged his support behind Kaepernick and the Nike deal saying, “I stand for giving everyone a voice.”
West even tried to compare his Adidas to Kaepernick’s groundbreaking Nike endorsement.
He added, “Adidas giving me a voice and Nike giving Colin voice on a big business level makes the world a more advanced place.”
Nike released a bold and powerful campaign in honor of the 30th anniversary #JustDoIt campaign with Kaepernick front and center in a simple black and white ad which read:
“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything #JustDoIt.”
Many people took to social media to praise Nike for taking such a strong stance behind Kaepernick who has faced heavy criticism for his advocacy.
Clueless racists were not the only ones upset. Of course President Donald Trump had to weigh in with his two cents and in an interview with The Daily Caller he said the Nike deal with Kaepernick sends “a terrible message.”
We don’t see how West could think Trump and Kaepernick apparel would even coexist in the same space.
