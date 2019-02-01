The saying that “necessity is the mother of invention” applies directly to our community. In America, where hollow versions of Black culture are mass produced for profit while Black bodies are simultaneously violated and maligned, it takes a special type of person to not only survive, but thrive. The necessity is to stay alive and the invention is the countless ways that Black people have found to protect and support the only ones who can save us: ourselves.

TheGrio’s Blk Genius list is full of the people who embody the brightest, the boldest and the best of our rich culture. They are the high achievers, culture shifters, narrative disruptors and, yes, inventors who provide hope when times are bleak and produce reality checks when a fleeting good moment has been mistaken for a permanent solution.



Every day in February, we’ll unveil a new Blk Genius. We’re also launching an interview series where we sit down with folks who inspire us to talk about life, love, career and community. Let us know who you’d like to hear from!

1. Lena Waithe



Kicking off theGrio’s Blk Genius list is the incomparable Lena Waithe. The Chicago native gained national acclaim in 2015 for her work as an actor and writer on the Netflix comedy series Master of None. As an openly gay Black creative, Waithe poured some of her personal story into her Master of None’s role with a powerful and beautifully written episode about her character’s coming out journey. Waithe’s transparency and talent paid off. She became the first Black woman to receive an Emmy for writing a comedy series. Rather than rest on her laurels, the Emmy proved to be only the beginning. Since her win, Waithe has created Showtime’s critically acclaimed The Chi, written and produced a movie coming out this year, she’s executive producing a horror series on Amazon, is developing an HBO comedy series with Kid Fury, and she still finds time to help other people find their own glow-up. Waithe is the founder of the Hillman Grad Network which provides free mentoring and resources to folks trying to make it in the entertainment industry. As she helps open the door for others, Waithe is also showing the world the many facets of #BlackGirlMagic with her Vanity Fair cover and her consistent slayage on the red carpet with her fiancée Alana Mayo at her side.